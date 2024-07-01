A lot of fashion illustrations don't get too involved with the details. At least the initial ones. The point is to jot down the idea. The sketches often include aspects that are suggestions to figure out later. A wavy line might suggest how the piece appears in motion. You get the point. But last night, Colman Domingo seemed the literal embodiment of that inspiration.

Having solidified himself as one of the most stylish men on the red carpet this year — during his first run as a leading man, no less —Colman Domingo hit the 2024 BET Awards as a sort of inky apparition of a man in a suit. Though suits are typically known and recognized for their lines, Colman’s was all waves and curves, seemingly in motion while he stood still.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The black piece came from Ferrari Design’s fall 2024 collection. The suit is made of an organza fabric with a black to red ombre.

With it, he wore a pair of oversized aviators, diamond earrings, and a diamond lariat necklace that sat perfectly between his glistening pecs — no shirt here. He also stacked on the rings, as is his habit. All of the jewelry came from De Beers. The look was put together by stylist Micah McDonald and Wayman Bannerman.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it though. Jeremy Pope wore the same suit, also styled sans shirt, to the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Domingo appeared on the carpet with Sean San Jose. Jose stars alongside Colman in the film Sing Sing. The drama is based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at the namesake Sing Sing prison where inmates can train to be actors. Jose was once a member of that program.

It’s the latest project in what has been a standout year for Domingo which has included touring the awards show circuit for his roles in Rustin and The Color Purple.