12 Colorful Coats to Take You From Winter to Spring

It’s still cold out there. Until the flowers start blooming, be your own source of color and cheer.

As winter drags on, I find myself counting down the days until I can once again be enveloped into the warm embrace of the summer sun. Now, while those days are still a ways away, I’ve found that one of the best ways to cope with the lack of vitamin D is to add a little “summer color” into my cold-weather wardrobe. One way to do that is by picking up a variety of bright, cheerful accessories, but lately I find myself gravitating away from the standard black and navy outerwear and towards puffers, overcoats, and belted styles in shades of pink, red, purple, turquoise and fuchsia. Until color returns to the landscape, I’m creating my own spring energy. Here are some of my favorite colorful coats on the market right now.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bottega VenetaOrange Shearling Fluffy Coat
$7,300

It’s giving the Lorax, but chicer.

MarniBurgundy Felted Wool Coat
$1,890
$567

A sophisticated menswear look that would look great on anyone.

AGRBlue Down Fire Puffer Coat
$825
$371

Who says a full-length puffer has to be boring?

BalenciagaPurple Graphic Flower Scooter Coat
$2,550
$842

Like a bouquet of flowers for your torso, this jacket is sure to turn heads.

LoeweCoat
$3,400

A true show-stopper you’ll cherish for seasons to come.

Bottega VenetaCoat
$6,400

I love Bottega’s use of unexpected colors—you won’t see anyone else in this particular shade of chartreuse.

GucciBlue Double-Breasted Coat
$4,200

A classic double-breasted coat in a maritime hue.

BalenciagaYellow Bathrobe Coat
$4,250

Euphoria star Alexa Demie recently rocked this coa—and so could you.

Proenza SchoulerGreen Faux-Fur Belted Coat
$895

There’s something amazingly nostalgic about a coat that feels exactly like a childhood stuffed animal toy.

Jil SanderPurple Wool Belted Coat
$4,590
$1,377

Gotta love an easter egg-y hue that still feels elegant.

SunneiGreen Check Long Coat
$1,195
$454

Pair this overcoat with its matching pants for a full street-style look.

Rave ReviewBrown & Blue Wool Lola Coat
$2,250

This upcycled coat radiates the warmth of a summer sunset.

