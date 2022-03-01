12 Colorful Coats to Take You From Winter to Spring

As winter drags on, I find myself counting down the days until I can once again be enveloped into the warm embrace of the summer sun. Now, while those days are still a ways away, I’ve found that one of the best ways to cope with the lack of vitamin D is to add a little “summer color” into my cold-weather wardrobe. One way to do that is by picking up a variety of bright, cheerful accessories, but lately I find myself gravitating away from the standard black and navy outerwear and towards puffers, overcoats, and belted styles in shades of pink, red, purple, turquoise and fuchsia. Until color returns to the landscape, I’m creating my own spring energy. Here are some of my favorite colorful coats on the market right now.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It’s giving the Lorax, but chicer.

A sophisticated menswear look that would look great on anyone.

Who says a full-length puffer has to be boring?

Like a bouquet of flowers for your torso, this jacket is sure to turn heads.

A true show-stopper you’ll cherish for seasons to come.

I love Bottega’s use of unexpected colors—you won’t see anyone else in this particular shade of chartreuse.

A classic double-breasted coat in a maritime hue.

Euphoria star Alexa Demie recently rocked this coa—and so could you.

There’s something amazingly nostalgic about a coat that feels exactly like a childhood stuffed animal toy.

Gotta love an easter egg-y hue that still feels elegant.

Pair this overcoat with its matching pants for a full street-style look.

This upcycled coat radiates the warmth of a summer sunset.

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that? Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general?Click here for more information.Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.