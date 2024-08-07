Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Proves the ‘Office Siren’ Trend Is Here to Stay

Copenhagen can get overlooked as a fashion capital (especially since the Danish city puts on its fashion week one month prior to the marquee acts in New York, London, Milan, and Paris). But ignoring the Scandinavian cultural hub means missing some of the most exciting innovations in fashion. Copenhagen Fashion Week is known to foster young talent, and the spring/summer 2025 season—which kicked off on August 5—is proving no different. CPHFW’s One to Watch program is bringing a slew of new brands to the calendar this year, including London-based Icelandic designer Sól Hansdóttir, the knitwear brand Stem from weaver and textile designer Sarah Brunnhuber, and Anna Myntekær and Yoko Maja Hansen’s Bonnetje. Of course, some of the veterans of CPHFW will also be returning, including Catherine Saks and Barbara Potts of Saks Potts, who are kicking off the week with a dinner in honor of the brand’s tenth anniversary. Mfpen, too, has some celebrating in store, as the label is opening the doors of its first brick-and-mortar location in the city on August 7 with a block party to commemorate the milestone.

CPHFW is sure to be a jam-packed week of runway shows, presentations, and parties—and those in attendance need to look the part. Of course, the Scandi fashion set has never struggled to stand out in a crowd, often gravitating toward bright colors and unexpected textiles. As of Monday, a cacophony of fashion has been unleashed onto the Copenhagen streets—and clear trends are already beginning to emerge. Statement bags adorn the arms of many of the week’s attendees, and all-white ensembles are breaking up their colorful counterparts. It has also become clear that the increasingly popular office siren trend isn’t going anywhere; showgoers are taking their front-row seats in tailored trousers, crisp button-downs, and oversize blazers. See the rest of the exciting looks coming out of Copenhagen, here.

