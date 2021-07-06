Even in the so-called before times, the couture season was an especially exhilarating experience. But this year, the excitement is at an all-time high. Not only has Paris emerged from lockdown and presumably vaccinated fashion editors, buyers, and clients finally feel comfortable boarding long-haul flights, but a new class of designers is debuting at the most exclusive of fashion weeks. On the streets of the Marais, Pieter Mulier set the stage for his vision for Alaïa, four years after the unexpected passing of the house’s beloved founder. And Kerby Jean-Raymond has made history by becoming the first Black American designer invited by the Chambre Syndicale to present an haute couture collection for his Pyer Moss label. Scroll through for the most outrageous and breathtaking looks from the season.

Dior Courtesy Dior Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest outing was as much about touch as it was about seeing. Drawing inspiration from Clare Hunter’s book, Threads of Life: A History of the World Through the Eye of the Needle, Chiuri delivered a fully tactile and tweed experience from head (helmet hats) to toe (kicky boots). Pleated metallic and flowing sheer wisps of gowns provided Dior’s signature glamour while massive embroidered panels by the artist Eva Jospin served as a backdrop for a runway where expertly crafted fabrics were front and center.

Dior Courtesy Dior

Dior Courtesy Dior

Iris Van Herpen Courtesy Iris Van Herpen

Iris Van Herpen Courtesy Iris Van Herpen

Iris Van Herpen Courtesy Iris Van Herpen

Schiaparelli Courtesy Maison Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Courtesy Maison Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Courtesy Maison Schiaparelli

Alaïa Courtesy Alaïa

Alaïa Courtesy Alaïa

Alaïa Courtesy Alaïa