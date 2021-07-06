COUTURE

Dior Gets Tactile Plus the Best Looks from Couture Fall 2021

Tracking the latest from the new Alaïa and Balenciaga to Schiaparelli and Dior.

by W Staff

Even in the so-called before times, the couture season was an especially exhilarating experience. But this year, the excitement is at an all-time high. Not only has Paris emerged from lockdown and presumably vaccinated fashion editors, buyers, and clients finally feel comfortable boarding long-haul flights, but a new class of designers is debuting at the most exclusive of fashion weeks. On the streets of the Marais, Pieter Mulier set the stage for his vision for Alaïa, four years after the unexpected passing of the house’s beloved founder. And Kerby Jean-Raymond has made history by becoming the first Black American designer invited by the Chambre Syndicale to present an haute couture collection for his Pyer Moss label. Scroll through for the most outrageous and breathtaking looks from the season.

Dior
Courtesy Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest outing was as much about touch as it was about seeing. Drawing inspiration from Clare Hunter’s book, Threads of Life: A History of the World Through the Eye of the Needle, Chiuri delivered a fully tactile and tweed experience from head (helmet hats) to toe (kicky boots). Pleated metallic and flowing sheer wisps of gowns provided Dior’s signature glamour while massive embroidered panels by the artist Eva Jospin served as a backdrop for a runway where expertly crafted fabrics were front and center.

Dior
Courtesy Dior
Dior
Courtesy Dior
Iris Van Herpen
Courtesy Iris Van Herpen
Iris Van Herpen
Courtesy Iris Van Herpen
Iris Van Herpen
Courtesy Iris Van Herpen
Schiaparelli
Courtesy Maison Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli
Courtesy Maison Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli
Courtesy Maison Schiaparelli
Alaïa
Courtesy Alaïa
Alaïa
Courtesy Alaïa
Alaïa
Courtesy Alaïa
Alaïa
Courtesy Alaïa