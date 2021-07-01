Lady Gaga Is Casually Wearing Formal Gowns During An NYC Heat Wave

Like much of the country, New York City is in the midst of a historic summer heat wave that may or may be a symptom of climate change. While most of have us have kept cool in tiny shorts, tiny tops, and tiny bags, Lady Gaga stunned the Big Apple in a series of luxurious gowns. While such gowns are typically worn at, say, awards shows or weddings, Gaga turned them into daytime looks as only she can. 2021, the year that crop tops are formal and gowns are as casual as sweatpants.

In this first look, Gaga is wearing a white saccharine gown by Giambattista Valli, featuring polka dots and charming ruffle hems. To temper down the bridal aspects of the dress, she paired it sky-high satin Jimmy Choo pumps and a mint green bag by Mark Cross, along with powerfully angular Gentle Monster sunglasses. Impervious to the heat, she also wore a white Fendi jacket draped artfully over her shoulders.

Next, Gaga donned this sumptuous black and white printed dress by Giuseppe di Morabito. The sweetheart neckline is accented beautifully by elbow-length puff sleeves and a thigh-high slit, keeping her comfortable in the weather. Gaga again paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes, Oscar de la Renta statement earrings, a Mark Cross bag, and those killer sunnies.

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images.

Gaga was a masterful gothic vision in this tulle gown from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, with eyelash lace and visible boning on the bustier as it descends into a layered floral lace skirt. She wore the black Jimmy Choo suede heels again, and tied all the looks together with the sunglasses and formal updo — and not a single bead of sweat.