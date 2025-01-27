The fashion calendar continues flying by, and with the end of Men’s Fashion Week comes the haute couture presentations. The fashion industry and a healthy amount of famous faces are descending upon Paris (including Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Jenna Ortega, and many more) for a week of the highest form of design, presented by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. And while it definitely feels like a more pared-back season for the ready-to-wear shows, the couture schedule is filled with all the regulars, including Schiaparelli and Dior starting off strong on Monday. A day later, the Chanel design team will show another collection, ahead of Matthieu Blazy’s debut to come later this year.

The buzziest day of this season’s couture week is likely Wednesday, which will see the couture debut of Alessandro Michele at Valentino. That evening, Ludovic de Saint Sernin will be the latest designer to take on Jean Paul Gaultier couture, the eighth (and youngest) to do so since JPG began the guest couturier program in 2020. The calendar is rounded out by a handful of other couture mainstays, including Armani Privé, Elie Saab, and Giambattista Valli.

Recently announced Academy Award nominees will no doubt be paying close attention to this season’s offerings as they start prepping for the red carpet gowns. But even if you’re not in the market for an Oscar-worthy dress, you’ll still want to keep track of all the best looks of the season.

