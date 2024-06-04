Cyndi Lauper roared onto the music scene in 1983 with her debut album She’s So Unusual—and has never pretended to be anything but that. Her eclectic style straddles the lines of New Romantics meets Blitz Kids, but it is still totally her own. Lauper’s fashion sense always matched the power and uniqueness of her voice, and both have proven to be lasting cultural touchstones of the American 1980s. Lauper wasn’t playing dress-up for the spotlight. She says she’s always had a flair for dressing boldly. The artist was bullied in school for her unique fashion choices, and to this day always makes sure her “true colors” shine through her clothing.

Now at 70, Lauper has announced she’s retiring from touring with one final string of dates, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun Farewell Tour, lined up for later this year. She’s celebrating a tremendous career that has earned her Grammys, an Emmy, a Tony, and a legion of devoted fans (not to mention a long track record as an LGBTQ+ ally).

Yet, we don’t think Lauper’s style is disappearing from mood boards anytime soon. Her unique sense of mixing and matching remains ever-relevant (take a look at labels like Chopova Lowena and Collina Strada—or the onstage outfits of Chappell Roan—for proof). Here, a look back at Lauper’s so unusual fashion history.

1980: The Netherlands Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images Before breaking out on her own, Lauper was the lead singer of the band Blue Angel. But even back then, she had a taste for loud prints.

1981: Blue Angel Performance Susan Phillips/Corbis Historical/Getty Images A mix of hot red cheetah print and a sequin skirt offered a peek at Lauper’s fashion future.

1983: She’s So Unusual Press Terry Lott/Sony Music Archive/Getty Images By the time she struck out on her own, Lauper had defined her signature style: a wild mix of clashing patterns, a stack of chunky bracelets, technicolor eyeshadow, lots of belts and straps, and a few delightfully off extras. Here, she wears one rolled-down pair of nylons over spray-painted tights.

1984: Grammy Awards Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images At her first Grammys, Lauper stayed true to her personal sense of style. The beaded skirt displaying a tropical landscape would have been enough for some, but Lauper added a fruity necklace, green headscarf, gold top, and clashing red shoes and tights.

1984: Chicago Performance Paul Natkin/Archive Photos/Getty Images Lauper was never afraid to rewear. For her performance at the Park West Theater in Chicago, she paired that same skirt with a denim vest, a strip of plaid fabric, and lots of studded belts.

1984: American Music Awards Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images On anyone else, this might read “prom dress.” But Lauper added her own embellishments and her signature streak of fiery ginger hair, transforming the look.

1984: The Tonight Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Please note the single sock.

1985: Grammy Awards Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images Lauper picked up “Best New Artist” in 1985, and brought Hulk Hogan along as her bodyguard.

1985: American Music Awards Lester Cohen/Archive Photos/Getty Images At the American Music Awards, it was hard to tell where her necklaces stopped and her dress started.

1986: New York Performance Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images On stage in 1986, Lauper channeled a punk princess with this voluminous bubble skirt dress.

1988: Police Athletic League Dinner Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images When it doubt, just mix up some primary colors.

1992: The Tonight Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images By the early ’90s, Lauper had dialed back the stacks and stacks of jewelry, but still knew how to make a statement with accessories. Here she matched her hair to her feather boa.

1994: American Music Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This look was conservative by Lauper’s standards, but the slightly askew fit is decidedly chic.

1995: Emmy Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Lauper won an Emmy for her guest spot on Mad About You. Her pants and matching corset were from Vivienne Westwood.

1997: Howard Kaplan Antiques on Halloween Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, this was Halloween, but Lauper wasn’t going to let pregnancy stop her from dressing up.

2003: Grammy Awards Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images Long before every girl in New York was wearing that Saks Potts coat, Lauper knew the power of adding some tufts of lavender to her outerwear.

2006: The Gay Games Nick Laham/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Exactly.

2012: American Music Awards Kevin Mazur/AMA2012/WireImage/Getty Images Lauper added a splash of tartan to her otherwise all-black ensemble.

2014: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lauper looked regal in Alexander McQueen at the 2014 Grammys.

2016: The Olivier Awards Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Long before Gen Z embraced wide-leg pants, Lauper was on the case.

2017: Out In New York City MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Lauper returns to leopard print time after time.

2018: Grammy Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Lauper matched her lilac highlights to the print on her suit.

2019: Bette Midler’s Hulaween Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Of course, you can’t disappoint on Halloween when you’re Lauper.