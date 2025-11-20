Even though her Wicked: For Good premiere red carpet duties wrapped up earlier this week , Cynthia Erivo isn’t slowing down with the Wicked Witch fashion in the slightest. In fact since Tuesday’s premiere, the actor had one of the busier 48 hours of her entire press tour, wearing back-to-back looks while making appearances in New York City.

Today, Erivo was spotted out in Manhattan in one of her now-signature all-black Elphaba ensembles. The stunner here was floor-length fur coat from Alaïa’s fall 2025 collection. She left it unbuttoned to show off an ab-baring black top, jazzed-up with a gold necklace placed over the front, and a textured maxi skirt with dimensional layers. While her sky-high platform heels are a staple silhouette of her press tour style, Erivo finished off her look with an unexpected accessory: an Hermès Birkin.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Erivo had a jam-packed schedule of appearances that culminated with a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Again in monochrome, she wore a Schiaparelli skirt suit with a strong-shouldered jacket and matching knee-length bottoms. The actor finished off the look with black pumps and a Schiaparelli top hat (no, unfortunately not the one she lost at a Wicked premiere last year, and recently found).

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

For a discussion for her new memoir Simply More, Erivo ditched the dark Elphaba color way for a suede bomber jacket, coordinating trousers, and a dotted men’s tie. She started off her day in a leather trench coat and skirt, paired with a simple blouse and a patent leather handbag from British heritage brand, Mulberry.

Even with Wicked: For Good in the early stages of its theatrical release, Erivo is dedicated to churning out capital-F Fashion moments.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images