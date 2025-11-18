Wicked: For Good has now taken its final bow on the premiere circuit, but stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo saved two of their most magical fashion moments for last. Yesterday, the duo stepped out to the New York premiere—the sequel’s final major event after a series of globe-trotting red carpets—in peak Glinda and Elphaba style.

Fresh off her Galliano-era Dior moment at the Governors Awards over the weekend, Grande hit the step and repeat in a black-and-white couture number by Schiaparelli. Its fitted black bodice was full of surprises: it had a lace edge along one side of the bust and an upturned hem. Underneath, a white tulle skirt added volume to the look and nodded to Grande’s string of vintage-tinged press looks. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the look took inspiration from house founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s fantastical 1950s designs.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Erivo, meanwhile, went full Elphaba in a futuristic look by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga inspired by the brand’s spring 2026 collection. The star slipped into a floor-length ball gown that featured a drop waist, a trailing maxi skirt, and long sleeves. Over top, she wore an ultra-cropped top with leather and feather embroidery. She paired the monochrome look with bug-eye mask goggles and diamond jewelry.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

For Grande and Erivo, the premiere’s New York setting was poetic. “It's so full circle to be in New York City where the Gershwin [Theatre] is, where Wicked is and to be celebrating tonight together,” Grande told reporters. Erivo echoed, “It's really beautiful that we're finishing here, where it started.”

Both Grande and Erivo approached this press tour with a different point of view compared to the first Wicked promotional cycle last year. For Grande, that meant combining darker, moodier color palettes from the 1950s with the standard Glinda pinks and pastels. Erivo ditched the neon Elphaba greens for a wardrobe full of jet black and inky grey.

While Wicked: For Good just celebrated its final premiere, Grande and Erivo are sure to be staples of the 2026 awards season with plenty more themed fashion in store. And with director Jon M. Chu not shutting down the possibility of a third Wicked film, who knows what the future might hold.