Cynthia Erivo expertly reminded the world of almost every possible shade of green during the Wicked press tour last year. But for Wicked: For Good, the series’ much anticipated sequel, the actor’s fashion choices have a slightly different tone to them. Like her co-star Ariana Grande, Erivo is exploring a different side of her character this time around. For the British star, that’s meant ditching Elphaba green for darker, often skin-baring, silhouettes done in jet black and moody greys.

Like last year, Erivo has teamed up with stylist Jason Bolden for her press tour. The duo have sourced dress after dress from top luxury houses, whether that be a custom Prada look made from vinyl or a take on the Wicked Witch’s hat courtesy of Jonathan Anderson at Dior. And while there’s been a clear preference for witchy monochrome, it wouldn’t be unlike Erivo to completely switch things up in the days leading up to the film’s theatrical release.

Here, take in all of Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked: For Good press fashion.

@cynthiaerivo Erivo slipped into what Bolden dubbed a “witchy Westwood” look for the Singapore premiere: a corseted maxi dress with a sheer overlay and a hip-baring cut-out along one side.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In her hometown of London, Erivo showed up on the red carpet with a definite statement. She wore an A-line dress by Prada that featured a belted waist and a laminated vinyl harness and sleeves.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images For an after-party in London, she went back to her number one outfit formula, head-to-toe black. Peep the Dorothy red slippers, however.

@jasonbolden Erivo’s version of Elphaba’s witch hat? An off-the-runway Dior chapeau from Jonathan Anderson’s debut runway show for the French house.

@cynthiaerivo This custom ERL look had an almost liquid effect to it.

@cynthiaerivo Givenchy’s Sarah Burton created this gothic lace dress for Erivo to wear to the Paris screening.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the first Wicked: For Good premiere, Erivo made a splash in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look. From the label’s new desgner Duran Lantink, it was comprised of a skin-baring crop top and a flared skirt. The star paired with her go-to sky-high shoe silhouette.

@jasonbolden This flapper-inspired number is courtesy of 16Arlington.