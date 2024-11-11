Unfamiliar with the various shades of green? Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked press tour is here to help. Since signing onto the Jon M. Chu blockbuster, Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande have embraced the method dressing trend with aplomb. For Erivo, who plays the role of Elphaba opposite Grande’s Glinda, that means dramatic silhouettes, avant-garde accessories, and, most importantly, every variation of green under the sun.

Erivo has frequently turned to Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière to outfit her throughout the Wicked press tour. Erivo and Ghesquière have embraced bold shapes and even bolder colors—look no further than the latex Brat green look she wore to the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Aside from Vuitton, Erivo has also enlisted top brands like Marc Jacobs and Versace.

It’s safe to say that Erivo’s schedule is busier than most these days, which means she’ll be hitting the step and repeat quite a bit until the film’s late November theatrical release. To make sure you don’t miss one Elphaba green moment, check back here to see all of Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked red carpet looks.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress opted for one of her riskier moments of the Wicked press tour during the film’s Los Angeles premiere. She slipped into an Elphaba green latex number by Louis Vuitton that she paired with a fringed neon cape.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Erivo, with a tiny little top hat and some trendy Marc Jacobs “Kiki” boots, brought an avant-garde edge to the Wicked Sydney photo call.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Erivo broke from her embrace of Elphaba green during the Wicked Australian premiere. She instead went all-in on dramatic structure with this strapless Louis Vuitton look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even in something as simple as a jean and a white t-shirt, Erivo still made sure to incorporate a green statement coat.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images The actress brought a Parisian touch to her press style at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she opted for a sculptural Louis Vuitton number.

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images Erivo, in emerald go-go boots and a metallic Versace skirt, broke from her Louis Vuitton pattern at CinemaCon 2024.