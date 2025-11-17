Ariana Grande Brings Glinda Style—and Archive Dior—to the 2025 Governors Awards

There are just a few days left until the Wicked: For Good theatrical release, and Ariana Grande is using every opportunity for both vintage and method dressing. At the 2025 Governors Awards last night, the star continued to refine her Glinda method style with yet another themed look rooted in fashion history.

Joining her costar Cynthia Erivo at the starry Los Angeles event, Grande hit the red carpet in an archival Dior stunner. Sourced from Happy Isles, her dress dated back to John Galliano’s era at the French house—specifically the fall 2007 season. The look features a fitted, one-shoulder bodice that flows into a floor-length skirt with structured draping along one side. Dazzling beadwork with rubies, topaz, and rhinestones line the dress’ blush-pink fabric.

Not only is the gown steeped in Dior history, it has also made its way onto Claire Danes in the past; she wore the piece in an August 2007 Vanity Fair editorial captured by photographer Michael Roberts. Grande, however, opted for all the glam—finishing the look with Swarovski jewelry and a sculpted updo, plus makeup that channeled old Hollywood.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Although Grande’s dress was not as mature as some of her previous looks (that 73-year-old ball gown, we’re looking at you), the gown was a nod to a bygone era. For his fall 2007 show, Galliano looked to archival house silhouettes, including Christian Dior’s late 1940s and ’50s designs.

Considering its inspiration, the dress was perfectly in sync with Grande’s press tour.

Michelle Leung/WireImage/Getty Images

Over the past weeks, Grande and Image Architect Law Roach have crafted a wardrobe that rewrites Hollywood history. They’ve taken a preference to rare ’50s vintage, specifically billowing ball gowns by Gilbert Adrian, the in-house MGM costume designer famous for his work in The Wizard of Oz. Alexander McQueen-era Givenchy has also been a go-to for the actor. Sprinkled in between those vintage moments are contemporary standouts: custom Thom Browne, Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first bespoke red carpet look from Balenciaga.

And with her vintage Galliano for Dior, Grande yet again proved that her Wicked: For Good looks are a seamless blend of character study and couture history.