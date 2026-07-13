Daisy Edgar-Jones Remixes Chanel at Wimbledon

It is sometimes said that the best way to wear Chanel is to style it with an unexpected twist. (Think: Kristen Stewart in an elegant skirt set and beat-up sneakers.) This weekend, Daisy Edgar-Jones made the case for this theory once again by side-stepping full-look styling and mixing two runway ensembles together.

On July 12, the final day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, the British actor arrived to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a luxury look of her own making, courtesy of Chanel’s Cruise 2027 collection. On top, she wore a white tank with black piping, a V-neck cut and a statement Chanel logo. While on the runway this was paired with a coordinating wrap, she styled it with a structured striped skirt from the collection—creating a balance of beachside-ease-meets-polished prep. She finished the look with double-C-adorned pumps, sunglasses and her hair cascading in loose waves.

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Chanel’s Cruise 2027 show, held in Biarritz last April, was creative director Matthieu Blazy’s ode to coastal living, languid leisurewear and the art of dressing and undressing. There were fluttering silks, fish-scale paillettes and plenty of swimwear motifs—from logo-adorned bathing caps to asymmetrical sarongs. Ultimately, the collection celebrated sun-soaked lounging with hints of sports-inspired imagery. In practice, it’s the perfect uniform for a well-dressed Wimbledon spectator.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Over the years, Wimbledon has become a hot spot for celebrity sightings and playful style risks. (Look no further than Jennifer Lopez’s headline-grabbing hat.) Through the lens of tennis whites and spectator etiquette, it’s a chance for A-list attendees to present their takes on summering in style. For Edgar-Jones, whose ensembles always emit an air of effortless polish, Wimbledon is the ideal setting for off-duty dressing. And when a Chanel show is the outfit inspiration, it’s all the more exciting.