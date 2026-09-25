Historically accurate or not, Daisy Edgar-Jones is keeping the period romance alive. On Friday, the Sense and Sensibility star stepped out in a beige minidress from Chloé’s spring 2026 collection that sidestepped 18th-century costuming in favor of subtle vintage sweetness.

Featuring whisper-thin straps and ripples through the form-fitting bodice, its decadent draping culminated in a giant hip bow, faintly reminiscent of a bustle. The neckline was trimmed with lace and finished with a smaller, daintier bow, giving the ensemble a soft final touch. Spotted on her way to BBC Radio, the star exuded a hint of lingerie dressing befitting her Sense and Sensibility press tour.

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With each promotional outing, in lieu of 18th-century method dressing, Edgar-Jones has been blurring the lines of historical precision through lace sheers and satin slips. Her outfit on Friday, though, winked at old-timey amour. As the quintessential luxury label of boho chic, Chloé revels in free-spirited romance. But for spring 2026—creative director Chemena Kamali’s fourth presentation for the brand—it went back further than its classic 1970s codes by drawing inspiration from bubble silhouettes of the ’50s and ’60s.

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When worn on Edgar-Jones, it felt intentionally reminiscent of the powdery palettes and muted frocks in the upcoming period film. And it appears that this week in particular, Edgar-Jones has had her costumes on the mind. On Thursday, the actor shared a compilation of clips in her trailer on the Sense and Sensibility set. The video was edited to pop-star Adéla singing “my corset is so tight” on her hit song “Nicole Kidman.” “My corset actually is really tight,” Edgar-Jones wrote in the caption. No wonder her press tour looks are more relaxed.