Daisy Edgar-Jones Remixes the Boho Look in New York

Leave it to Daisy Edgar-Jones to go from the boardroom to peak boho chic in the span of a few hours. After wearing a C.E.O. skirt suit from Veronica Leoni’s debut Calvin Klein collection yesterday, the actor changed into two separate looks that channeled the boho aesthetic in different ways.

Edgar-Jones, out promoting her new film, On Swift Horses, slipped into a shimmering dance dress from Saint Laurent. The floor-length piece featured layers of pleats and a neckline cut just low enough to accent the actor’s chunky beaded necklace. Over top, Edgar-Jones layered a chic trench coat and finished everything off with structured black glasses and flat-sole sandals—a true bohemian touch.

The boho qualities of Edgar-Jones’s Saint Laurent outfit could be found in two key areas: the free-spirited silhouette of her metallic frock and the bulky, mismatched jewelry that she styled it with. Earlier in the day, the actor again tapped into the aughts trend with help from perhaps its foremost modern tastemaker: Chloé designer Chemena Kamali.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones picked out a frilled yellow and mint green frock, the French brand, that she livened up with a bright blue leather coat. Compared to the actor’s Saint Laurent dress, this mini was more in line with the types of boho fashion seen among the celebrity set recently—Chloé, in particular, is a favorite for stars—especially when worn with the tasseled necklace that trailed down her chest. The actor gave the look a Brit twist with cherry red Mary Jane pumps and retro Gucci shades.

But it was the accessory Edgar-Jones carried on her shoulder that best highlighted boho vibe. She toted the Chloé Paddington bag, a Phoebe Philo–era It accessory that Kamali just brought back for the fall 2025 season. The purse is notable in its slouchy structure and the baubles of locks and charms that decorate it. At the time, the fashion press dubbed the Paddington “the most wanted accessory in the history of the fashion business.” Perhaps it’ll experience a similar fate thanks to Edgar-Jones’s co-sign yesterday.