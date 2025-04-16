Calvin Klein’s new creative director Veronica Leoni presented a nostalgic type of business wear for her debut in February. It was rooted in the ’90s, arguably the American brand’s golden era, and pushed back against the comically sensual Office Siren aesthetic with demure, grown-up takes on business fashion. Daisy Edgar-Jones, out in New York today, co-signed Leoni’s vision for the workwear uniform in a full look straight from the runways of New York Fashion Week.

The actor, one of the first to wear Leoni’s Calvin, picked out a monochrome look from the fall 2025 Calvin Klein Collection offering. Edgar-Jones wore a strong-shouldered coat that was void of both the traditional buttons and lapels usually found on suit jackets. Edgar-Jones slipped on a matching knee-length skirt, a move that proved she isn’t taking her workwear advice from TikTok. A true Office Siren would have worn the coat on its own and without bottoms. The actor finished off her look with matching pumps and black glasses.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Leoni’s Calvin Klein debut, one of the more anticipated events of New York Fashion Week in February, marked the brand’s long-awaited return to the runway. (They temporarly shuttered their catwalk business in 2019 after Raf Simons departed the brand.) As for Leoni’s new Calvin, it’s clear the designer isn’t paying attention to the musings of the TikTOk. She presented a string of looks like Edgar-Jones’s set—strong, monochrome suiting and outerwear that women could actually wear in an office setting and risk getting flagged down by HR.

Sure, channeling the Office Siren trend in a low-cut blouse and mini skirt is sexy. But so is rocking a structured skirt suit like Edgar-Jones did today.

Leoni seemed to agree with the sentiment following her fall show, describing the collection as “‘Sexitude.’ It’s more like an attitude, it is something you own in the way you wear the clothes. I have wanted to redefine femininity and masculinity—to explore beauty in the most authentic way.”