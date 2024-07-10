Everything is coming up daisies for Daisy Edgar-Jones. On the promo tour for her new film Twisters, the performer recently stepped out in a head to toe look from Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci. Leaving from the Rosewood Hotel on Tuesday, she was seen in a sheer black silk chiffon top featuring a neck tie and Gucci’s oversized, billowing sleeves over a black tulle bra top. She wore the shirt open, simply tucked into a black pencil skirt featuring a white and green blooming daisy print.

The styling combination has put her on trend with quite a few names who have been turning the perceived fashion faux pas en vogue. It’s part of a greater lingerie/underwear as fashion statement movement, but exposed bras really made a splash at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. There was Sydney Sweeney in a Miu Miu slip dress, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a white, draped dress from Fendi, and more. But it’s kept up since then: South African hit maker Tyla and her stylist Katie Qian layered bras on bras in her music video for “Jump.” Mia Goth even got in on it last month by way of a Ludovic de Saint Sernin design from the Paris-based creative’s Robert Maplethorpe-inspired collection. Now it’s Daisy’s turn.

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Working with stylist Dani Michelle, Edgar-Jones completed the look with a pair of black patent leather Gucci Signoria slingback stiletto heels, and a black patent leather Jackie bag from the brand.

The actress has been on quite the style kick while promoting the film. She stepped out to the film’s London premier in a dramatic Vivienne Westwood gown that practically called for its own wind machine, and followed that up yesterday at the photo call in a navy Victoria Beckham dress with semi-sheer panneling.