Dakota Johnson recently defended her right to wear naked dresses, but over the past 48 hours, the actor has nixed the naked look entirely. Instead she’s favoring another manner of red carpet dressing that leans into sophisticated (and fully-lined) glamour.

On Thursday, Johnson stepped out to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a twist on the black evening dress that—without an ounce of sheer fabric—still delivered risqué elements. The design started off with a fitted corset bodice that boasted a plunging V-neckline. Hip cut-outs on either side were placed along the waistline, while the skirt ended with a deep, almost waist-length split up the front. Johnson, working with her longtime stylist Kate Young, completed the look with black Paris Texas stilettos and a blinding diamond collar necklace.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just yesterday, Johnson was stateside for The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. She again opted for a black dress, this time raising the hemline a touch to just below her knees. She wore a fitted Khaite dress, matching high heels, and an onyx ring from Sophie Buhai.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnson recently opened up about her penchant for a skin-baring look—for two of her past three appearances, she’s worn sheer concoctions—when asked if she ever worries “whether a naked dress might be too sexy.” The actor bluntly replied, “I really don’t care. I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them.”

She clarified that she’s particular about the sheer looks she wears, saying that she lands an outfit through a certain criteria.

“Sometimes those dresses look good on me,” she said in reference to naked dresses. “But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress.”