Temperatures in New York City have dropped quite considerably in the past few days, but Dakota Johnson still managed to bring the heat last night—and a little leg, too—for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress, who bundled up in some stealth wealth staples earlier in the day, stepped out to the late night show in the perfect party dress that she topped off with a blinding pendant necklace.

Johnson opted for a velvet mini dress from Wardrobe.NYC which featured a strapless silhouette and corset-style detailing. She paired the party piece with sheer black tights, suede Christian Louboutin pumps, and styled her hair in loose waves. Chloë Sevigny, who also appeared on The Tonight Show, similarly opted for an LBD—but Johnson’s was a touch more risky, both in its shape and length, than Sevigny’s bow-shaped Simone Rocha confection.

Despite her occasional retro leanings, Johnson has never been one to overly complicate things with her looks. This LBD continued that streak, too—it’s simple, chic, and undoubtedly high-impact. Accessories were kept to a minimum, aside from a blinding 53 carat diamond necklace from Belperron.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The pendant necklace carries a hefty price tag (over six figures) and was also worn by Elsa Schiaparelli all the way back in 1933 for a Vogue Paris spread. Talk about megawatt jewelry!

Before slipping into her tiny mini dress, Johnson tested out some winter essentials as she braved the NYC cold. The actress based her daytime look around a longline, oversized Loewe coat and boot-cut jeans.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

From there, she leaned fully into stealth wealth with zip-up boots by The Row and a woven handbag by Bottega Veneta. A green scarf, which Johnson wrapped loosely over head, added some color to the otherwise muted look, as did her maroon sweater which she tucked into her jeans.

In addition to providing viewers with some major fashion moments, Johnson chatted with Fallon about a recent WSJ interview where she told the outlet that sleep is her “number one priority” in life.

The actress explained that her words were taken out of context and, despite the public assuming otherwise, she doesn’t actually sleep for 14 hours every night. “I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours,” she told Fallon, adding “But I don't like demand it. I'm not a monster.” Johnson continued, “Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone, I'm just asleep.”