Acting skills aren’t the only thing that runs in the Johnson-Griffith family. Because over the past two days, Dakota Johnson has shared that she’s equally as well versed in pulling off a statement power blazer as her famous father, Don Johnson. And most recently, the actress provided a masterclass in styling the outerwear piece as she stepped out in New York City on Tuesday.

Johnson was the guest of honor at the HOPE Luncheon Seminar and showed up rocking a cream-colored blazer. The menswear piece featured a boxy shape with exaggerated shoulders, exposed stitch detailing, and roomy pockets on either side. The actress has proved herself to be a blazer connoseuir in the past. But her recent wear looked plucked from the costuming of her dad’s Miami Vice character, Sonny, who sported almost exclusively ’80s inspired tailoring during his stint on the cop TV series (minus the pastel, of course).

Like her dad, Johnson styled her blazer with a crisp white button down underneath. She tucked that into a pair of leather pants that added some edge to the look and finished things off with matching patent heel boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The 34-year-old also added on a pair of black sunglasses and a horsebit mini bag from Gucci. Fittingly, the night prior, Johnson followed a similar outfit formula to watch Aubrey Plaza make her professional stage debut in Danny And The Deep Blue Sea. This time, she went with a leather blazer in a shade of nude extremely close to her most recent choice. Though this one did feel a bit more structured, it was very Don-adjacent with its strong shoulders, gathered sleeves, and handkerchief pocket.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johnson took an even more laid-back approach with the rest of her look. Instead of an oxford shirt, she went with a black t-shirt, a thick black belt, and boot-cut jeans—however, she did keep on the same knife boots and Gucci shoulder bag for the ensemble. As Don once admitted that Dakota doesn’t call him for advice, it’s safe to assume their shared fashion sense just runs in the Johnson DNA.