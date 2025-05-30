Recently, Dakota Johnson has been dressing like someone straight out of a 1990s rom-com, but last night in New York City she took her inspiration back even further: Audrey Hepburn. While by no means a direct recreation, her combination of a glittering diamond collar, a black floor-length dress, and a classic updo couldn’t help but recall Hepburn’s famous Breakfast at Tiffany’s look.

Johnson, attending an intimate Roberto Coin dinner, slipped into a strapless number from Ferragamo. The dress (currently on sale for $925) featured a gathered detail at the bust and a small leg slit along the backside. Johnson’s stretch dress was more about its silhouette, rather than over-the-top decoration. It was a piece that Lucy, the matchmaker Johnson plays in Materialists, would favor for a date night with either of her love interests, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

Johnson stayed classic for the rest of her outfit. She wore black stilettos, also from Ferragamo, and a blinding Roberto Coin collar necklace designed with diamonds and emeralds. A blue cocktail ring and a flirty updo completed the look.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson is back in New York (fittingly, where Materialists takes place) after a trip to the Cannes Film Festival earlier his month. For her first time attending the festival, the actor continued in the vein of her latest dress with simple, ’90s-inspired looks. She wore a bedazzled, almost naked dress to a Chopard event, which she followed up with a Saint Laurent slip that would have looked perfect on the set of her new rom-com.

Nowadays, most actors tend to go down the themed dressing route to promote their films—it’s a way of dressing that Johnson has dabbled in the past, as well. However, for Materialists, the star is doing things more authentically. She’s wearing simple, no-fuss looks that align with both her personal style and that of her matchmaking alter-ego.