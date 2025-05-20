Dakota Johnson’s Floral Dress Would Look Perfect on a '90s Rom-Com Red Carpet

This summer, Dakota Johnson will attempt to take her place as the new queen of romantic comedies, and she’s certainly dressing the part. Though she dazzled Cannes in a blinged-out naked dress on Sunday, the actor stepped out to an afterparty last night in a delicate floral gown that harkened back to the last rom-com golden age of the 1990s.

Johnson’s cowl-neck slip dress from Saint Laurent was practically made for movement. The semi-sheer number featured a cream, almost yellow base that was awash with various flowers depicted in deep oranges and greens. The star styled her slip with open-toe sandals and statement diamond earrings from Boucheron. Johnson was joined by Adria Arjona and Cannes chaos agent Alexander Skarsgård at the afterparty, which celebrated the premiere of her new film, Splitsville. Directed by Michael Angelo Covino, the film harkens back to the classic “screwball” comedies of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Fittingly, Splitsville is one of two rom-coms Johnson is starring in this year. She will also star in Celine Song’s Materialists, which clearly takes inspiration from ’90s Hollywood.

Just a few hours prior, Johnson once again made the case for combining spring sensibilities with party-ready aesthetics, this time, doing so on a proper red carpet. The actor stepped out to the premiere of the new Spike Lee film, Highest 2 Lowest, in a stunning Gucci creation. Johnson wore a custom look from the Italian label: a strapless maxidress, in an ultra-pale pink color, that was dripping in fringe. The previous evening, Johnson lit up Cannes in another Gucci dress doused in sparkle.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnson’s day-to-day style is all about practical, uncomplicated silhouettes—so it’s no surprise she’d continue in that vein during her stay in Cannes. So far, she’s mainly opted for simple, floor-length shapes that cling tightly to the body.

But, of course, such a prestigious event calls for a little pizzazz. Johnson, working with her long-time stylist Kate Young, has accomplished that through lots of sequins, a helping of diamonds, and, in the case of her look last night, a celebration of throwback florals.