Dakota Johnson Steps Out With Mom Melanie Griffith in a Perfect Spring Dress

Last night, Dakota Johnson turned a screening of her new rom-com, Materialists, into a full-on family affair. The actor, who stars in the upcoming Celine Song film alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, was joined by her mom Melanie Griffith and siblings Stella Banderas and Grace and Jesse Johnson.

Dakota donned a fitted white dress with a sheer skirt for the event. Griffith, 67, followed her daughter’s lead, wearing a diaphanous brown top, loose-fitting jeans, and a khaki trench coat. Stella, the 28-year-old daughter of Griffith and Antonio Banderas, slipped into a brown dress with ruching and a leather coat. Grace, the daughter of Don Johnson and Kelly Phlegler, opted for a butter yellow coat, mini bag, and black separates. Jesse, 42, stayed simple in a gray sweater and black hat. He is the son of Dakota’s father, Don Johnson, and actor Patti D’Arbanville.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

In addition to Stella, Grace, and Jesse, Dakota, 35, also counts Alexander Bauer, 39, Jasper Johnson, 22, Deacon Johnson, 19, as siblings. Alexander is the eldest son of Griffith and actor Steven Bauer while Jasper and Deacon are the youngest children of Johnson and Phlegler. Griffith and Johnson were briefly married in 1976 and again from 1989 until 1996. They welcomed Dakota in 1989.

Last year, the Materialists star opened up about her blended family in an interview with Bustle. “Most of us are artists,” she said of her siblings, adding “Even in my adult life and my new family, most of us are artists. Even the kids, they’re extraordinarily talented people. So you just are dealing with complex people. You grow and you embrace and you say, ‘Fuck you and fuck off,’ and then 'I love you, come back.’”

The actor continued, “No matter how fucked up it is, or who’s in rehab, or who’s not speaking to whom, or who’s divorcing whom, we’re family. And we are always going to be a family. It’s really real.”