Dakota Johnson Puts a Retro Twist On the Season’s Trendiest Color

Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web character Cassandra Web isn’t your typical superhero, so why would the actress dress like one while promoting her upcoming Marvel flick? Today, Johnson used her New York City press rounds to showcase the very best of her signature pared-back, retro style.

Johnson had a bold start to her day, emerging from her SoHo hotel wearing a candy apple red top and palazzo pants from Wes Gordon’s pre-fall 2024 collection for Carolina Herrera. Not only were the matching pieces in a very on-trend shade of red, the flare of Johnson’s bottoms transported us back to the ’70s as did her sky-high sandal heels.

What makes Johnson personal style so distinct is the way in which she gives statement, sometimes unexpected pieces an ultra-luxe finish. The actress did just that here, layering a buttery chocolate brown trench over her Carolina Herrera look. She hit a momentary pause on her obsession with Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo tote, instead opting for the Italian brand’s Sardine top handle bag in a burnt yellow color. Johnson rounded out her look with retro black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and tousled waves.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Madame Web premieres next week (on Valentine’s Day, coincidentally), so Johnson expectedly has a rather busy press schedule. Later on Wednesday, the actress switched into another vintage-inspired outfit that veered directly into power suiting territory.

She paired a matching pinstripe blazer and dress pants with a plunging knit tank top. The oversized shoulders of Johnson’s jacket were totally retro, but her black kitten heels and gold necklaces added a refined touch to the otherwise business casual look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson’s string of Madame Web looks are only further evidence of the fact that she’s a rather seasoned professional when it comes to press tour fashion. Her sole method dressing moment (thus far) came in the form of a sheer spiderweb dress last weekend. Even then, the red carpet look didn’t feel too far outside of Johnson’s comfort zone. Whether she’s in a webbed maxi dress and matching veil or luxe infrared outerwear, the actress always manages to make whatever she puts on her body entirely her own.