Dakota Johnson knows her way around some classic fabrics. But for her latest experiment with the textile, Johnson wrapped up some lingerie lace and disco-worthy sequins all into one skin-baring look.

Johnson attended the premiere party for her short film Loser Baby at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend. She, fittingly, looked ready to party in a diaphanous maxi dress by Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno. A plunging neckline and a dark green lace bra offset a shimmering butter yellow base. The bulk of the dress was trimmed with a faded floral pattern and iridescent pailettes. Johnson accented her buttery slip with another trendy hue down below. She wore “Gucci Rosso” slingback pumps and styled her brunette hair in tousled waves.

The actress has taken a liking to this spliced silhouette—sheer lace up top and a more traditional skirt down below—in recent days, too. She kicked off New York Fashion Week in a chocolate brown stunner last Wednesday.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During a splashy Bulgari event at the Domino Sugar Factory in Brooklyn, Johnson again turned to de Sarno’s Gucci. She channeled her inner bombshell in a floor-length stunner. Like her butter yellow moment, this dress featured a sheer lace bust before pooling into a dramatic maxi skirt. The actress sported similar hair and makeup and donned a bold Bulgari pendant around her neck.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seeing as Johnson usually prefers oversized silhouettes and comfortable footwear in her off time, it may come as a surprise that the more formal side of her style is always looking to flash a considerable amount of skin. But given the over-saturation of sheer fabric in every aspect of celebrity style, that’s what makes Johnson’s fashion sense all the better.