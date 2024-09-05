Dakota Johnson might prefer a chunky dad shoe and sleek tailoring in her off time, but when she hits the red carpet, expect plenty of lingerie details and boudoir dressing. Last night, the actress made that transformation for a Bulgari party in New York City, hitting the town in an elegant twist on the lace slip dress.

Johnson wore a chocolate brown slip from Gucci. The luxe piece hugged Johnson’s curves before pooling on the floor beneath her. Two sheer lace inserts along the bust provided its lingerie pedigree. The plunging detail extended from Johnson’s shoulders to just above her waist. Johnson topped off her outfit with a statement Bulgari pendant necklace, her signature brunette fringe, and dramatic eyeliner. Underneath her dress, she wore a pair of classic sandal heels.

Inside the New York Fashion Week kick off event, Johnson mingled with a starry crowd that included the likes of Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, and Damson Idris. Both Campbell and Jackson opted for sultry LBDs, with the British model also indulging in the sheer dressing trend like Johnson. She donned a see-through Ferragamo number that was trimmed with plume detailing along the neckline.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Like many a modern celebrity, sheer and lace dresses have become Johnson’s de-facto uniform on the red carpet. In June, she donned another boudoir Gucci number to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Daddio. Her dress, sheer enough to expose her matching blue underwear, was a touch less formal than the chocolate slip she pulled out last night. And during her Madame Web press tour, the actress mixed naked and theme dressing on multiple occasions, wearing a sparkle fishnet dress to the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Johnson has definitely hit a stride with her last few red carpet appearances. There’s a simple, yet high-impact, formula to her outfits: usually, some sort of sheer fabric, a statement necklace layered on top and, most definitely, lots of lingerie influences to match.