Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz Already Have the Perfect Fall Uniform

If both Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz hit upon the same formula for a casual but chic outfit, it’s worth paying attention to. Because while both know how to glam it up on the red carpet, the pair stepped out in New York City this week in surprisingly similar off-duty ensembles.

Johnson, after trying out the lingerie dressing trend on Wednesday night, slipped into a more casual outfit the following afternoon. The actress based her look around an oversized cherry red button-up. Johnson let the bold piece hang over her mid-wash denim jeans. Sporting her signature brunette fringe, the actress finished off her look with black penny loafers, round retro shades, and a light brown shoulder bag.

While Johnson clearly prefers skin-baring gowns on the red carpet, her daily wardrobe is full of more wearable pieces like these. She’s been teasing bits and pieces of her fall style in recent weeks, too, having worn dad sneakers and baggy suiting in London. Her latest outfit, from the perfect fall shade of red to the faded denim fabric, definitely signals what’s to come as the leaves begin to turn.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just moments later, Kravitz was spotted wearing a very similar outfit to Johnson’s when out with her father Lenny. The Blink Twice director also jump-started her off-duty look with a bold button-up of her own. She wore a Christmas green top and low-rise denim pants. Kravitz styled her look with cat-eye glasses, a black shoulder bag, and a classic off-duty shoe: Vans sneakers. It’s also worth noting that much like Johnson, Kravitz is willing to take a risky swing or two with her red carpet style. But for casual moments like the actress and director had yesterday, she usually sticks to the classics.

Lenny also looked ready for fall in a leather moto jacket, a sheer top, and straight-leg pants.

Christopher Peterson

It isn’t exactly surprising to see Johnson and Kravitz, two extremely stylish stars in their own right, gravitate towards the same off-duty formula. And it’s not exactly complicated to pull off, either. A sleek shoe, some movie star shades, and a boyfriend button down will always be “in.” No matter the season.