Designer, socialite, and heiress Daphne Guinness is a true fashion muse in every sense of the term. As one of the late Alexander McQueen’s closest friends and foremost inspirations, Guinness has worn a barrage of his most famous pieces over the years—yes, including those armadillo shoes—and even owns one of the largest private collections of his work. Guinness also purchased the fashion collection of Isabella Blow (another McQueen muse) three years after her passing in 2010, a piece of which she lent to Lady Gaga in 2024.

Despite her relationship with fashion greats—in addition to McQueen, Guinness was also pals with Karl Lagerfeld during his tenure at Chanel—her personal style defies labels. It’s, more often than not, defined by her two-tone updo, some sort of towering shoe, and an avant-garde cape coat or piece from the 2000s runways. As time has gone on, Guinness has taken even more risks with her wardrobe, evolving from striped Fendi coats and Marni blouses to alien-esque designs. Here, look through the very best of Daphne Guinness’s style.

2024 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Guinness attended The Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party in a sheer liquid dress that was almost falling off her body.

2022 Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiere style, done the Guinness way.

2018 Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Guinness’s take on the naked dress was, of course, courtesy of experimental designer Iris Van Herpen.

2016 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Guinness opted for lace, metallics, and feathers during a 2016 dinner with Christian Louboutin.

2012 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Guinness’s ballet attire isn’t for the faint of heart.

2011 Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Many once labeled Gareth Pugh as the heir apparent to McQueen, so it was only fitting for Guinness to try out some of his designs for herself.

2011 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images It was an emotional Met Gala in 2011 for Guinness. She wore a stunning feathered McQueen dress to the event, which honored the designer just months after his passing.

2011 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The cut-out trend never looked this avant-garde.

2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Guinness attended a 2009 event in look from McQueen’s “Plato’s Atlantis” collection and “armadillo” shoes that would make Lady Gaga proud.

2008 Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images If Judy Jetson were in the fashion know, she might wear like this structured Alexander McQueen dress.

2008 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If anyone can compete with Paris Hilton’s club style, it’s most definitely Guinness.

2007 Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Front row with Naomi Campbell at the spring 2008 McQueen runway show.

2004 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A pastel moment at the 2004 British Fashion Awards.

2004 Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Guinness’s outfit of choice for a 2004 charity gala? McQueen-era Givenchy, of course.

2002 Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Guinness did her version of black tie during a 2002 premiere where she picked out black Rick Owens pants and a sequined Marni blouse.

2002 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images While Guinness was decked out in a boho Fendi coat and striped Marni pants, she looked rather tame standing next to her fellow McQueen muse, Isabella Blow.