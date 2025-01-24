Daphne Guinness’s Best Style Moments Prove She’s the Ultimate Fashion Muse
Designer, socialite, and heiress Daphne Guinness is a true fashion muse in every sense of the term. As one of the late Alexander McQueen’s closest friends and foremost inspirations, Guinness has worn a barrage of his most famous pieces over the years—yes, including those armadillo shoes—and even owns one of the largest private collections of his work. Guinness also purchased the fashion collection of Isabella Blow (another McQueen muse) three years after her passing in 2010, a piece of which she lent to Lady Gaga in 2024.
Despite her relationship with fashion greats—in addition to McQueen, Guinness was also pals with Karl Lagerfeld during his tenure at Chanel—her personal style defies labels. It’s, more often than not, defined by her two-tone updo, some sort of towering shoe, and an avant-garde cape coat or piece from the 2000s runways. As time has gone on, Guinness has taken even more risks with her wardrobe, evolving from striped Fendi coats and Marni blouses to alien-esque designs. Here, look through the very best of Daphne Guinness’s style.
2024
Guinness attended The Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party in a sheer liquid dress that was almost falling off her body.
2022
Premiere style, done the Guinness way.
2018
Guinness’s take on the naked dress was, of course, courtesy of experimental designer Iris Van Herpen.
2016
Guinness opted for lace, metallics, and feathers during a 2016 dinner with Christian Louboutin.
2012
Guinness’s ballet attire isn’t for the faint of heart.
2011
Many once labeled Gareth Pugh as the heir apparent to McQueen, so it was only fitting for Guinness to try out some of his designs for herself.
2011
It was an emotional Met Gala in 2011 for Guinness. She wore a stunning feathered McQueen dress to the event, which honored the designer just months after his passing.
2011
The cut-out trend never looked this avant-garde.
2009
Guinness attended a 2009 event in look from McQueen’s “Plato’s Atlantis” collection and “armadillo” shoes that would make Lady Gaga proud.
2008
If Judy Jetson were in the fashion know, she might wear like this structured Alexander McQueen dress.
2008
If anyone can compete with Paris Hilton’s club style, it’s most definitely Guinness.
2007
Front row with Naomi Campbell at the spring 2008 McQueen runway show.
2004
A pastel moment at the 2004 British Fashion Awards.
2004
Guinness’s outfit of choice for a 2004 charity gala? McQueen-era Givenchy, of course.
2002
Guinness did her version of black tie during a 2002 premiere where she picked out black Rick Owens pants and a sequined Marni blouse.
2002
While Guinness was decked out in a boho Fendi coat and striped Marni pants, she looked rather tame standing next to her fellow McQueen muse, Isabella Blow.
1987
Here, in 1987, with her then-husband Spyros Niarchos.