Madonna seems to have a new fashion darling in her brood. This past Friday, her 16-year-old son David Banda made like his sister, the model Lola Leon, by turning heads with a look he wore on a night out with his mom. The low-cut Adidas x Gucci dress he wore to the the WBA World Lightweight Championship in Brooklyn was immediately recognizable to Madonna fans: It was a direct reference to one that she memorably wore to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle back in 1993. Gucci’s Alessandro Michele made as much clear when he invited Laura Whitcomb, the influential ‘90s designer behind the original Adidas collaboration, to the house’s fall 2022 showing, where he paid homage to the dress by reimagining as a floor-length gown with an even higher slit.

There’s a reason why 29 years later, Madonna’s look remains so memorable. Anna Sui, Donna Karan, and Isaac Mizrahi were just some of those whom Whitcomb clearly influenced the following season, and the dress later turned up not just Madonna, but also Winona Ryder and Kim Gordon. What’s more, Whitcomb’s collection marked Adidas’s first fashion collab.

David Banda and Madonna attend the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022.

Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna attend the Sleepless in Seattle premiere after-party, June 1993. Photo by Robin Platzer via Getty Images

Nearly three decades later, Madonna’s love of Adidas is still going strong. She spent the “family fight night” wearing one of its baggy black tracksuits, accessorized with a boombox-shaped bag by Shane Gonzales of Midnight Studios that she recently toted when hanging out in London with FKA Twigs. As for Banda’s accessories, he further paid homage by carrying a black bag with a strap that read “Madame X.” Here’s hoping his look is one of many standouts to come.