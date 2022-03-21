Lola Leon Partied With Kim Kardashian in the Mini-est of Miniskirts

Leave it to Lola Leon to take this season’s ultra-cropped silhouette to its most extreme. On Saturday, the 25-year-old model (and eldest child of Madonna) joined Kim Kardashian in celebrating the launch of Skims Swim in Miami wearing a pink bustier and glittery spandex mini skirt teeny enough to have been a bandeau, made all the more revealing with cutouts on the sides. Kardashian also went with metallics, taking a rare break from Balenciaga in—what else?—a bikini top by Skims Swim. (Though still remaining loyal to the house with a dramatic pair of nighttime sunglasses.) Their wavy, middle-parted hairstyles were almost identical.

The event, held at the Miami hot spot Swan, marked the first time that Leon and Kardashian have been spotted palling around together in public. Still, Kardashian is no stranger to the Ciccone family: She used to be next-door neighbors with the pop star, whom she and Kourtney would spy on as a kid. “I remember so vividly,” she recalled at an event where she and Madonna hinted at a beauty collaboration in 2018. “She just walked in [to the Kardashian household] and was like, ‘Girls, you know what? I’m over these bracelets’ and gave us these black rubber bracelets.”

Kim Kardashian and Lola Leon at a private dinner celebrating the Skims Swim pop-up at SWAN in Miami, Florida on March 19, 2022. Photo by @pierresnaps

Kim Kardashian, Lola Leon, and Eartheater at a private dinner celebrating the Skims Swim pop-up at SWAN in Miami, Florida on March 19, 2022. Photo by J. Lee via Getty Images for ABA

Once fashion’s most elusive “It” girl, Leon has started to embrace life in the public eye. She recently starred in a music video for Eartheater, who also spent Saturday night celebrating Skims Swim, and memorably stole the show from Rihanna herself in Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 late last year. The 25-year-old has even started regularly posting on Instagram, though only after making one thing abundantly clear: The comments are a Madonna-free zone.