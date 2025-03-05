FASHION

5 Outfit Ideas That Prove Sequins Are Daytime-Appropriate

Inspired by the spring 2025 runways.

by Christina Holevas
Aubrey Plaza wears a sequined outfit
Photograph by Jamie Hawkesworth, styled by Sara Moonves
For the past few seasons, designers have seemed uninterested in, and even repelled by the idea of creating anything expected. Fashion’s breakneck pace and increasingly algorithmic world has led creative directors like Burberry’s Daniel Lee and Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson to buck tradition, making collections that move in the opposite direction of the recent Quiet Luxury trend. Sure, serene minimalism and uniform dressing will always have influence, but on the spring 2025 runways, we were most entranced by new and innovative ways of wearing garments. One material that took on a twist was sequins. Long associated with eveningwear and early aughts “going-out tops,” spring’s runways showed sparkles in a new and exciting light. Now, they’re for daytime. In the hands of Tory Burch and Mrs. Prada for Miu Miu, sequined tops and dresses were paired with knee-high socks and sporty track pants, making them just as appropriate for an off-duty afternoon as a night at the club. With spring weather just around the corner, why not celebrate the sun with a bit of extra shine? This may feel like a tougher trend to tackle, but successfully wearing sequins for day simply requires a bit of thoughtful styling. No stress, we have tips. Check out our guide below on our favorite runway-inspired sequin day looks, and how to wear them.

The Updated Going-Out Top and Cargos

At Burberry, Lee paired a sequined top with parachute-style green pants—a combination reminiscent of the early aughts, but made fresh through modern silhouettes and cuts.

Burberry Spring 2025

WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Sleeveless Top with Sequins Allover
$995
Akris
Shon cotton-blend twill barrel-leg pants
$375
Nili Lotan
Tabi split-toe leather ballet flats
$995
Maison Margiela
D-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
$550
Bottega Veneta

A Straight Silhouette and Sneakers

Loewe’s sequin dresses leaned sleek rather than festive, thanks to straight silhouettes and low-top sneakers. We love these looks with a bit of silver jewelry for extra flash.

Loewe Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Sequined mini shift dress
$950
JW Anderson
Gray Lace-up Sneakers
$550
Acne Studios
Silver Blow Up Ear Cuff
$234
$260
Panconesci
Silver Owen Thin Ring
$150
Dunton Ellerkamp

Monochromatic Sportif

Sequins took on a sporty persona at Tory Burch, where they matched easily with track pants. An unexpected pair of ballet flats adds a bit of whimsy and a more dressed-up, intentional feel.

Tory Burch Spring 2025

WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Embroidered Gathered Tank Top in Tulle
$2,950
Celine
Stratus side-stripe pant in textured satin
$158
J.Crew
Runway Ballet
$298
Tory Burch
Blue Lagrima Earrings
$131
$145
Levens Jewels

A Weekend Brunch Look

At Miu Miu, knee socks and shiny penny loafers balanced out a feminine frock. The thick-soled shoes lend a nice hardness to the soft shape of the dress.

Miu Miu Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Sequined printed midi dress
$2,135
Dries Van Noten
The Knee High Socks
$60
Comme Si
Leather Penny Loafers
$1,100
Miu Miu
Gold- and silver-tone bracelet
$490
Rabanne

Yin and Yang

White jeans pull Chanel’s ethereal sequins back to reality, and pair well with sharp, black accessories. Try a prim pair of flats and a sleek headband to channel a French-girl aesthetic.

Chanel Spring 2025

Kristy Sparow/WireImage/Getty Images
Eton sequined top
$350
Staud
'90s mid-rise straight-leg jeans
$218
Agolde
Uma leather Mary Jane ballet flats
$375
Aeyde
Wide Headband
$60
Machete