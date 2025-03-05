5 Outfit Ideas That Prove Sequins Are Daytime-Appropriate

For the past few seasons, designers have seemed uninterested in, and even repelled by the idea of creating anything expected. Fashion’s breakneck pace and increasingly algorithmic world has led creative directors like Burberry’s Daniel Lee and Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson to buck tradition, making collections that move in the opposite direction of the recent Quiet Luxury trend. Sure, serene minimalism and uniform dressing will always have influence, but on the spring 2025 runways, we were most entranced by new and innovative ways of wearing garments. One material that took on a twist was sequins. Long associated with eveningwear and early aughts “going-out tops,” spring’s runways showed sparkles in a new and exciting light. Now, they’re for daytime. In the hands of Tory Burch and Mrs. Prada for Miu Miu, sequined tops and dresses were paired with knee-high socks and sporty track pants, making them just as appropriate for an off-duty afternoon as a night at the club. With spring weather just around the corner, why not celebrate the sun with a bit of extra shine? This may feel like a tougher trend to tackle, but successfully wearing sequins for day simply requires a bit of thoughtful styling. No stress, we have tips. Check out our guide below on our favorite runway-inspired sequin day looks, and how to wear them.

The Updated Going-Out Top and Cargos

At Burberry, Lee paired a sequined top with parachute-style green pants—a combination reminiscent of the early aughts, but made fresh through modern silhouettes and cuts.

Burberry Spring 2025 WWD/WWD/Getty Images

A Straight Silhouette and Sneakers

Loewe’s sequin dresses leaned sleek rather than festive, thanks to straight silhouettes and low-top sneakers. We love these looks with a bit of silver jewelry for extra flash.

Loewe Spring 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Monochromatic Sportif

Sequins took on a sporty persona at Tory Burch, where they matched easily with track pants. An unexpected pair of ballet flats adds a bit of whimsy and a more dressed-up, intentional feel.

Tory Burch Spring 2025 WWD/WWD/Getty Images

A Weekend Brunch Look

At Miu Miu, knee socks and shiny penny loafers balanced out a feminine frock. The thick-soled shoes lend a nice hardness to the soft shape of the dress.

Miu Miu Spring 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Yin and Yang

White jeans pull Chanel’s ethereal sequins back to reality, and pair well with sharp, black accessories. Try a prim pair of flats and a sleek headband to channel a French-girl aesthetic.