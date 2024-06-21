On Friday, Demi Moore and her daughter Scout LaRue Willis were chaperoned by Moore’s chihuahua Pilaf to the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025. The two ladies wore layered looks, with Willis in a patterned shirt dress, dusty purple vest, and black loafers over white socks.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore wore a navy blazer over a wide-lapel polo dress and dark shorts. She had on a white dog pin and white thick-sole sandals. Pilaf was adorned only his natural fur.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore’s canine companion is very well-traveled and has been seen at a number of fashion shows recently, including Versace’s spring 2024 show in Milan, Italy, Max Mara’s resort show in Stockholm, and she was at Dior’s Menswear show last year, where the pup was clad in a custom pink and white bow created by the brand’s menswear director Kim Jones. Pilaf has even been to Saturday Night Live and got cuddled by both Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson. What a life.

Moore recently celebrated her former husband Bruce Willis on Instagram for Father’s Day, calling him the family’s favorite “girl dad.”

In January, Moore shared an update on the actor’s condition with Good Morning America after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“I think, given the givens, he's doing very well,” she said. ‘What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”