It bags and accessory trends come and go, but Demi Moore’s loyalty to accenting her looks with Pilaf—her toy-size micro Chihuahua—is unwavering.

On Saturday in Manhattan, Moore attended The New Yorker Festival in a chic fall set by Saint Laurent. From the pre-fall 2025 collection, Moore’s look is designer Anthony Vaccarello’s interpretation of the Saharienne jacket, a staple silhouette established by founder Yves Saint Laurent in 1967. The safari-inspired jacket went past Moore’s thighs and was punctuated with a series of structured details like a thick belt, collar, and pockets. Saint Laurent debuted the original in simple cotton, but here it was given an autumnal touch thanks to its emerald green velvet fabric.

Underneath her pantsuit, the actor slipped on a bright green blouse with a ruffled collar and sleeves. In one hand, she carried Saint Laurent’s 5 à 7 bag. In another, she held onto Pilaf who dotingly posed for photographers—tongue out, of course—as her mom made her way inside.

If Moore’s jacket is ready for a safari, then we guess that makes Pilaf her little lion.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

One of Saint Laurent’s earliest takes on the Saharaienne jacket, worn by Veruschka in 1967. Franco Rubartelli/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images

Moore’s pup, whom she lovingly refers to as “Little Mouse” and “Mouseketeer,” has been her not-so-secret companion for quite some time now. The pooch accompanies the actor for both occasions both big and small: from off-duty walks to the front rows of Paris Fashion Week and the Oscars. “I think she looks like a cross between a goldfish and Bette Davis,” the actor said last year of her 1.2 pound pet.

On Saturday, Moore participated in the festival’s Q&A session without Pilaf by her side. Though we’re sure the little pooch was well-taken care of backstage.