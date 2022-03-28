It can be daunting to attend the Academy Awards at any time in a person’s life, let alone at just 15 years old. But Demi Singleton, the actress who plays Serena Williams in King Richard, arrived on the red carpet for her first-ever Oscars ceremony looking like a pro. For the big day, Singleton and her stylist Jason Bolden opted for a lilac beaded Miu Miu dress, which she says was “aligned with the fashion story that I wanted to tell.” The strapless column emanated a youthful and fresh aura while also exuding timelessness. “It marks a new beginning and a first for me as an actress,” Singleton says. “This was my first Oscars so I wanted to make sure that I not only loved my dress, but that it made me feel special and that it inspired other young girls like me to dream big.” As for her hair and makeup choices, Singleton’s glam team, Tasha Reiko Brown and Nai’vasha Johnson, envisioned a look that felt in line with both the youthfulness and elegance of the Miu Miu gown. When it came time for the actual ceremony, Singleton says that it was “very surreal” to attend the Oscars. “I have always dreamed about going to the event, so having the opportunity to go alongside people in the industry I’ve looked up to and my amazing King Richard family was everything to me.” Get a glimpse at how Singleton primped and prepped for her very first Oscars, here.

“Just getting started with my Chanel eye patches.”

Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown “My makeup artist, Tasha Reiko Brown, is all set up.”

Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown “My hairstylist, Nai’vasha, getting started on my fishtail braid.”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “A sneak peek at my shoes, bag, and jewelry.”

Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown “Almost ready.”

Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown “A quiet moment before putting on my dress.”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “Final looks. I love my glam team, they are amazing!”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “The dress was exactly what I had envisioned. I wanted a timeless silhouette and what Miu Miu created was incredible. I felt so strong in this dress.”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “I loved the beading on the gown. Every detail was amazing.”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “Gloves or no gloves?”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “I love this fishtail braid!”

Courtesy of Jamie Bruce “Quick stroll through the library on the way to the car…”