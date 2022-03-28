From the moment the 2022 Oscars red carpet opened on Sunday evening, a number of trends and color stories emerged. Young Hollywood stars like Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney were all about pastels (for the former, a lilac beaded Miu Miu dress, and the latter, an Armani Privé couture with floral appliqués inspired by Audrey Hepburn). Kodi Smit-McPhee put his own spin on soft colors with a powder blue Bottega Veneta suit—which he paired with the Italian label’s woven, chunky boots in the same hue. A handful of red moments sent pops of color down the carpet (see: Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Amy Forsyth wearing Marchesa, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano, and Kirsten Dunst’s frothy strapless Christian Lacroix gown). Equally as eye-catching was all the shine: Jessica Chastain, in a shimmering purple Gucci gown; Alana Haim’s scalloped Louis Vuitton dress; Lupita Nyong’o’s golden Prada number, which was adorned with tiny pink flowers, and very subtly, on the train of Nicole Kidman’s slate gray Armani Privé column. But perhaps the most impactful looks were the ribbons, pins, and brooches that paid tribute to Ukraine and the country’s refugees whose lives have been affected by the war. Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jeong, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jason Mamoa—who tucked a gold and navy blue pocket square into his tuxedo—were just a few of the stars on the red carpet making political statements. See all of our favorite looks from this year’s Academy Awards, here.

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Christian Lacroix. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zendaya in Valentino. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega Veneta. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Demi Singleton in Miu Miu. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alana Haim in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli. Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic