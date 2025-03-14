Fans of Demna’s work Balenciaga are likely in mourning following news that the Georgian designer is leaving the brand and taking his hoodie to Milan to lead Gucci as its new creative director. An era may be over, but Demna’s decade at Balenciaga will long be remembered. He kickstarted the ugly sneaker trend, had everyone wearing knife pumps, enlisted the Simpsons for a fashion show, and survived some minor controversies. He also led an impressive team of muses, including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, and, of course, Kim Kardashian, dressing these A-listers and more for all their big events. So, in honor of the big switch-up—and as we wait to see who will take Demna’s place at Balenciaga—let’s take a look at his best red carpet-moments. Spoiler: Get ready to see a lot of Kidman, Yeoh, and the rest of the Balenciaga Bunch.

Rihanna, Met Gala, September 2021 Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Who can forget when Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala and shut down the red carpet in a huge Balenciaga overcoat with a cinched drop-waist skirt and voluminous collar?

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala, September 2021 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Of course, the 2021 Met Gala also featured Kim Kardashian—we assume. The reality star walked the red carpet in a bodysuit that covered her from head-to-toe, completely obscuring her face.

Michaela Coel, Met Gala, September 2021 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Michaela Coel shined in a sequin-covered electric blue jumpsuit at the event.

Kendall Jenner, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2022 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model wore a black dress from Balenciaga’s spring 2022 collection, with a voluminous, gathered front and train in the back.

Justin Bieber, Grammy Awards, April 2022 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Bieber wore a comically oversized Balenciaga suit to the Grammys in 2022, completing the look with Demna’s Crocs collaboration.

Taylor Russell, Venice Film Festival, September 2022 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The actress solidified her standing as a style star to watch when she attended the premiere of her film, Bones and All, in a kelly green Balenciaga fall 2022 couture dress.

Alexa Demie, Academy Museum Gala, October 2022 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Euphoria star attended the 2nd annual gala in a crystal-covered, netted dress from Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Gwendoline Christie, Wednesday Premiere, November 2022 Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwendoline Christie is never afraid to take a fashion risk and she proved just as much when she wore a bright red dress featuring sculptural details at the back from Demna’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Vittoria Ceretti, Met Gala, May 2023 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The model looked incredibly chic in a custom Balenciaga dress at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating Karl Lagerfeld.

Ysuelt, Canne Film Festival, May 2023 Pierre Suu/FilmMagic/Getty Images The French singer stunned in a rhinestone-embroidered fall 2023 dress with a high neck and structured shoulders at the Cannes premiere of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer).

Isabelle Huppert, Venice Film Festival, September 2023 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images One of Demna’s biggest supporters, Isabelle Huppert, attended the premiere of Maestro at the Venice Film Festival in a silver fringe-covered dress from the designer’s resort 2024 collection.

Nicole Kidman, Kering’s Caring For Women Dinner, September 2023 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The actress showed off Demna’s softer side in a baby blue fall 2023 couture dress featuring shredded tulle and a large satin bow at her waist.

Rosalía, Latin Grammy Awards, November 2023 Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage/Getty Images Rosalía brought the sheer dress trend to the Latin Grammys, attending the event in a black lace dress from Balenciaga’s spring 2024 collection.

Charles Melton, May December Premiere, November 2023 Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images Charles Melton’s suit for the Los Angeles premiere of May December may initially seem like your typical, oversized design, but a closer look reveals that the actor is actually wearing two pairs of pants, one of which is simply draped over the other and pooling on the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan, Academy Awards, March 2024 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images For the first time ever, Demna recreated an old Cristóbal Balenciaga look for the red carpet, and thank god he did, because the dress Carey Mulligan wore to the 2024 Oscars is one of her best from the entire award season.

Lindsay Lohan, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Demna chopped off the arms and highneck of Huppert’s silver fringed gown and put Lindsay Lohan in it for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2024.

Isabelle Huppert, Met Gala, May 2024 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Demna helped Huppert honor her family at the 2024 Met Gala. Huppert is the great-great-granddaughter of Marthe Bertrand, who founded Callot Sœurs with her three sisters, Marie, Régina, and Joséphine, in 1895. An ivory wedding dress, designed by the sisters for Natalie Potter in 1931, was featured in the accompanying exhibition, and Huppert wore her Balenciaga recreation on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Met Gala, May 2024 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The 2024 Met Gala was all about recreations for Demna. He put Kidman in a gorgeous ivory and black ballgown, inspired by a Balenciaga dress from 1951.

Michael Shannon, Met Gala, May 2024 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Michael Shannon wore a classic Balenciaga tux to the Met in 2024, completing the look with the brand’s chip bag.

Isabelle Huppert, Cannes Film Festival, May 2024 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Huppert looked exceptionally cool at the Cannes premiere of Horizon: An American Saga in Balenciaga’s version of a high fashion bathrobe.

Lily Gladstone, Cannes Film Festival, May 2024 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The marigold dress Lily Gladstone wore to the Kinds of Kindness premiere at Cannes was inspired by an archival 1959 Cristóbal Balenciaga design.

Demi Moore, Cannes Film Festival, May 2024 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress sparkled in a blue sequin-covered dress with structured hips at the Chopard Trophy event during Cannes.

Diane Kruger, Cannes Film Festival, May 2024 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Diane Kruger wore a cobalt blue Balenciaga fall 2024 couture suit to the Kering Women in Motion Awards, but this was no ordinary two-piece. The blazer featured a dramatically open, structured collar, which framed the actress’ face beautifully.

Isabelle Huppert, Venice Film Festival, September 2024 Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Huppert embraced a papal look at the Venice Film Festival closing ceremony in a white Balenciaga pre-fall 2024 gown with a large funnel collar.

Kerry Washington, Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner, September 2024 Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Kerry Washington kept it simple for the Kering Foundation’s annual Caring For Women dinner, wearing a sparkling, silver dress featuring a mockneck and short sleeves.

Nicole Kidman, Academy Museum Gala, October 2024 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kidman embraced the old Hollywood look for the 4th annual Academy Gala, attending the event in a black fall 2022 couture dress with a boat neckline and fitted waist.

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl Premiere, Devember 2024 Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She tapped Demna to dress her again just a few months later and wore a demure, tulle appliqué-covered dress that really fit the Babygirl vibe.

Michelle Yeoh, Golden Globe Awards, January 2025 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This black, high-neck gown may seem simple, but give it a closer look and you will see gorgeous draping details that wrap up Yeoh as if she got stuck in a glamorous fashion tornado.

Nicole Kidman, Golden Globe Awards, January 2025 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kidman also wore the designer to the 2025 Golden Globes, attending the red carpet in a draped silver gown with a completely open back.