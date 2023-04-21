The perfect pair of jeans—or jean jacket, or denim skirt—means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Especially right now, when we’ve blown past the days when one single silhouette defined the denim look of the moment. (Remember the time when the only thing you could find in stores was a mid-rise skinny? Yeah, we’d prefer to forget it too.) Now, denim is just another creative avenue to explore. It’s all about comfort, fun and self-expression.

This season, we’re seeing splashes of a celebratory spirit in the best denim looks: There’s an instantly iconic Miu Miu mini skirt with cargo pockets and an acid wash. We love it—let’s pair it with our favorite thigh-high boots. Then there’s Diesel’s distressed mid-length skirt, which is sure to catch people’s eye. Looking for something truly timeless? Khaite has perfected the form with their high-waisted cropped jeans in a pale blue wash that is perfect for summer. If you’re craving something unique and groundbreaking, why not try Area’s rope cut-out jean, which braids different denim washes together to create a braided pattern. Whatever shape, style and color you really love, there’s something out there for you. You just have to explore a bit. Here are 28 fabulous places to start.