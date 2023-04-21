FASHION

The Top Denim Trends of the Moment

Flared jeans, denim maxi skirts, two-tone pieces and lots of embellishment reign supreme. Here’s what editors are eyeing this season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Bella Hadid is seen in Tribeca on October 09, 2022 in New York City...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The perfect pair of jeans—or jean jacket, or denim skirt—means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Especially right now, when we’ve blown past the days when one single silhouette defined the denim look of the moment. (Remember the time when the only thing you could find in stores was a mid-rise skinny? Yeah, we’d prefer to forget it too.) Now, denim is just another creative avenue to explore. It’s all about comfort, fun and self-expression.

This season, we’re seeing splashes of a celebratory spirit in the best denim looks: There’s an instantly iconic Miu Miu mini skirt with cargo pockets and an acid wash. We love it—let’s pair it with our favorite thigh-high boots. Then there’s Diesel’s distressed mid-length skirt, which is sure to catch people’s eye. Looking for something truly timeless? Khaite has perfected the form with their high-waisted cropped jeans in a pale blue wash that is perfect for summer. If you’re craving something unique and groundbreaking, why not try Area’s rope cut-out jean, which braids different denim washes together to create a braided pattern. Whatever shape, style and color you really love, there’s something out there for you. You just have to explore a bit. Here are 28 fabulous places to start.

Fresh Denim Mini Skirts

Miu Miu Patch-Pocket Denim Miniskirt
$1,290
Farfetch
Blumarine Denim Camouflage Mini Skirt
$830
Farfetch
Vivienne Westwood Decorative-Stitch Denim Skirt
$260
Farfetch
Magda Butrym Denim Sash Miniskirt
$1,160
Mytheresa

Long, Flowing Denim Skirts

Diesel Distressed-Effect Denim Skirt
$1,095
Farfetch
The Levine Skirt
$480
Khaite
Tom Ford Patchwork-Detail Denim Skirt
$2,580
$5,086
Farfetch
Yueqi Qi Asymmetric Distressed Denim Skirt
$715
Farfetch

Contemporary Flared Jeans

Area Rope Cut-Out Wide-Leg Jeans
$1,095
Farfetch
Marni Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
$688
Farfetch
ALAÏA Stretch High-Rise Flared Jeans
$1,880
Moda Operandi
Loose-Fitting Statue Print Jeans
$1,995
Balmain

Non-Boring Denim Jackets

Women's Hybrid Denim Jacket
$3,290
Alexander McQueen
Valentino Feather-Trimmed Denim Jacket
$3,500
Net-A-Porter
Saint Laurent Cropped Denim Jacket
$2,690
Mytheresa
Chloé Cotton-Hemp Denim Jacket
$1,550
Moda Operandi

Two-Toned Denim

Christopher Esber Ghosted Two-Tone Wide-Leg Jeans
$643
Moda Operandi
Jacquemus Le de Nîmes Bordado Metallic Jeans
$532
Farfetch
Mugler Bootcut Panelled Jeans
$1,124
Farfetch
Diesel Lace-High-Waist Flared Jeans
$950
Farfetch

Easy, Loose-Fitting Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Wide-Leg Jeans
$290
Moda Operandi
Twisted Workwear Denim Jeans
$650
JW Anderson
Khaite Hewey High-Waisted Cropped Jeans
$405
Farfetch
Maison Margiela Paint-Effect Wide-Leg Jeans
$675
Farfetch

Jeans With Frill and Fringe

Dsquared2 Maple Leaf Straight-Leg Jeans
$1,395
Farfetch
Andersson Bell Distressed-Effect Flared Jeans
$624
Farfetch
RE/DONE embroidered flared jeans
$203
$450
Farfetch
Diesel Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
$450
Farfetch