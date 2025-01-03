Florida native and wetlands enthusiast Doechii declared 2024 as the “Year of the Swamp”—and the rapper certainly had a breakout run. She made numerous front-row statements during New York Fashion Week, released her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, provided one of the bright spots on Katy Perry’s latest album, and scored a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. She also ended 2024 with Elle Fanning raving about her music to a bemused Timothée Chalamet, and began 2025 with shoutouts from Billie Eilish (“doechii is so fire omg,” she wrote), SZA, and Hayley Williams. She’s certainly got buzz.

Her daring fashion sense only helps to cement her status. Whether she’s leaning into her “Swamp Princess” image or channeling one of her many “alter egos,” Doechii always leaves an impression, with the help of stylist Sam Woolf. The 26-year-old musician has a particular soft spot for edgy American fashion, favoring labels like Willy Chavarria, Luar, and Thom Browne. We’re sure the European houses will eventually catch on, and will be begging to dress her in 2025. For now, here’s Doechii’s style evolution, from Soundcloud rapper to music industry darling.

2024: NPR Tiny Desk Concert via @doechii NPR’s concert desk may be tiny, but the Willy Chavarria ‘fit Doechii wore for the occasion was big in all the right ways.

2024: Variety Hitmakers Brunch Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Much like the rapper herself, power suits were trending in 2024. Doechii’s is courtesy of Thom Browne.

2024: Give Her FlowHers Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doechii showed up to be honored at the Give Her FlowHers awards gala in Los Angeles wearing a gown by Christopher John Rogers.

2024: Camp Flog Gnaw Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Doechii put her own spin on the flirty Miu Miu set for her performance at Camp Flog Gnaw.

2024: New York City Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images Doechii attended Tampa’s Howard W. Blake High School—but she took to the streets of New York in September looking like she was ready to graduate head of the class at Constance Billard School for Girls.

2024: MTV Video Music Awards Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rapper went for the full Thom Browne fantasy at the 2024 Video Music Awards. Her bag was meant to look like a drooping flower.

2024: Luar Show Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Luar’s spring 2025 runway show at Rockefeller Center was one of the standouts of New York Fashion Week, and Doechii showed up to take her place front row in a full look from the designer.

2024: Brandon Maxwell Fashion Show Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images She switched it up for Brandon Maxwell’s show in Brooklyn with a shiny leather gown and turquoise boots.

2024: Willy Chavarria Show Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Willy Chavarria’s capsule collection of pre-distressed men’s underwear sold out when they were released, but Doechii got her hands on them early to sit front row.

2023: Chicago Jingle Ball Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doechii went all in on lace at the Chicago edition of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

2023: Luar Show via @SamWoolf Doechii let her freak flag fly at Luar, where the artist paired her signature “Doechii makeup” with one of the designer’s bulky-in-all-the-right-places suits.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This is proof that a good pose can turn any garment into a major statement. In this case, she’s wearing DSquared2.

2023: Tommy Hilfiger Brunch Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Doechii put her own layered twist on Tommy Hilfiger’s Americana at a brunch during New York Fashion Week.

2023: BET Awards Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doechii’s studded pink halter from Fancì Club seemed to channel a bit of Y2K-era Lil’ Kim.

2023: Billboard Women in Music Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images No pun intended, but this Moschino gown was giving sweetheart.

2022: BET Awards Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images The musician went for a pleated, sculptural, chartreuse dress at the 2022 BET Awards.

2022: The Tonight Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images She embodied her “Swamp Princess” nickname for her debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

2022: Grammy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It would be easy for some to get lost in all this midnight-black puff, but not Doechii!