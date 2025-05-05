A Met Gala debut is nothing to sneeze at, but first-time attendee Doechii more than handled the occasion tonight. All eyes were on the rapper this evening as she hit the Met Gala 2025 red carpet in a logo-heavy Louis Vuitton look that paid homage to the gala’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Doechii went so all-in on logos, there was even one stamped on her face.

Doechii slipped into a strong-shouldered suit coat that featured the French label’s signature monogram printed all over. She offset her jacket, which was designed with a small cape at the back (a popular choice of many guests this evening), with a pair of knee-length shorts. These were done up in the label’s checked damier print.

Doechii leaned into the evening’s dress code with her accessory choices, too. Instead of a traditional neck tie, she paired her white button down with a pussy bow ribbon (a dandy favorite) and finished everything off with a micro Louis Vuitton speedy bag and burgundy puddle boots. Look closely to see that Doechii went the extra mile with her beauty look by subtly painting the Louis Vuitton logo on her cheek.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doechii collaborated with Louis Vuitton Men’s designer and Met Gala co-chair, Pharrell Williams, on the look. The rapper said she drew inspiration from the 2009 Monica L. Miller book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which inspired this year’s exhibition.

Over the weekend, Doechii had been teasing her Met debut in peak style. She wore a series of themed looks, including one that paid homage to one of fashion’s ultimate dandies: the late André Leon Talley.