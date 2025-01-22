There’s only a select set of people who can get away with wearing two exposed thongs with a divisive 1980s accessory, baggy gym sweats, and kitten heels from the Milan runways. Doechii, apparently, is chief among them.

The Florida-born rapper was spotted headed to a dance rehearsal in Los Angeles yesterday. She sported a fitted black crop top that featured sheer sleeves and a “3” emblem on one side. Down below is where things got interesting as Doechii accented her baggy royal blue sweatpants with not one, but two exposed thongs. She layered a black pair on top of a smaller one done in pink lace.

White knit leg warmers brought a sporty touch to the look (she was on her way to a dance class, after all) only to be taken down an editorial route with the rapper’s strappy Miu Miu pumps. Doechii finished off her look with an army green Telfar tote bag, a green juice (Erewhon, of course), and clear Bayonetta glasses.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

One look at Doechii’s risk-taking style will reveal that this outfit is par for the course when it comes to her fashion sense. She’s always been one to mix aesthetics, whether that be wearing a naked chainmail dress with a bright red baseball cap or pulling out something like the school girl Thom Browne look she wore to last year’s MTV Video Music Awards. So while for some, mixing all these trends into one look might be a daunting task, it’s second nature for Doechii.

Perhaps, this was all a trial run for February’s Grammy Awards where Doechii is nominated in four categories: Best New Artist, Best Remixed Recording, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album. Performers for the event have yet to be announced—so even if Doechii doesn’t take the stage come Grammys Sunday, surely her red carpet look will be just as discussion-worthy as this one.