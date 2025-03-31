According to Doechii and Tyla, there’s no one way to wear a naked dress. The Grammy winners hit the red carpet over the weekend in sheer looks that approached the art of transparent dressing quite differently. While Doechii went the vintage route for her dress (with a Carrie Bradshaw-approved accessory to match), Tyla stayed current in a see-through number straight from the most recent Paris runways.

Doechii slipped into a vintage Donna Karan piece from fall 2014 to attend the Billboard Women in Music event. A daring hip-high slit was balanced by a touch of modesty thanks to the velour paneling throughout the bodice and skirt.

Sheer dresses might seem like a fairly new phenomenon on the step and repeat, but they’ve been around for quite some time both on and off the runway. It was only fitting, then, that Doechii would pair her archival dress with something else from years past.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

The rapper wore a multi-colored, beaded Fendi baguette on her shoulder. Surely, Sarah Jessica Parker was nodding along with approval from over in New York. Doechii completed her look with silver and gold bangles and laced stilettos.

Tyla, meanwhile, put her twist on the sheer dressing trend in barely-there couture. The “Water” singer donned a knit dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s recent guest couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. It was designed with large, open-face stitches and concluded in a long train toward one side. While Doechii amped up her black dress with tons of kitschy accessories, Tyla kept it simple with just a black thong and metallic heels.

Tyla’s dress, however, was part of an evening of planned wardrobe changes. She met up with Doechii inside the event wearing a suede leather jacket and later hit the stage to perform.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images