It’s hard to believe that, prior to this year, Doja Cat—the musician who’s swept the pop landscape with her idiosyncratic approach to making hits, serving looks, and promoting her various contractual obligations on TikTok—had never attended Paris Fashion Week. But indeed, the spring 2023 season was Doja’s very first time sitting front row at shows like Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Thom Browne. “We have been talking about going to Paris for years for fashion week, but for the first time, we wanted to do it right—and this year felt like the right year,” Doja Cat tells W via e-mail. “My fashion week experience was special because I was able to get the message across to people that I am an explorer of art and fashion. I don’t think I thoroughly have been able to get that message across.”
New York Fashion Week was a warm-up of sorts for the artist’s boundary-breaking looks. Earlier this month she attended Vogue World’s runway show with her face fully painted in a white web of makeup. Come September 30, Doja Cat took her personal approach to everyday style (“black, simplicity, twist,” as she describes it) and turned it on its head, appearing in a range of modernist beauty looks that complemented a wardrobe of forward-thinking fashions. Armed with her travel must-haves—“My Hitachi [massage wand] and Shiseido eye mask”—the musician traveled from show to show while blasting Little Brother (her current favorite rap artist) and fitting in trips to the restaurant Bonnie (“I really love the lobster—it is fantastic,” she says). As for her favorite presentation? “I don’t pick favorites. Every show was incredible.” Below, Doja Cat shares her photo diary during her very first Paris Fashion Week—cementing her status as fashion and beauty rule breaker.