Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Normani Host a Bodycon Dress Convention

Nightlife is returning—but what’s a lady to wear out on the town? Well, the release party for Doja Cat’s third album Planet Her last night in Los Angeles offered plenty of inspiration—all of which played on some recurring themes. Saweetie, Chlöe Bailey, Normani, Bebe Rexha, actress Ryan Destiny, and Doja herself all arrived in various iterations of the ‘90s throwback, bodycon, and sheer trends. To borrow a phrase from Saweetie, the outfits were all something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to go out and party in.

Bailey, fresh off her Internet-breaking cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” wore a sheer yellow bodysuit from designer Mah-Jing Wong, in a look very in line with the current bodysuit moment. Saweetie opted for a little black dress with side cutouts held together by glittering cords. Both Normani and Destiny, meanwhile, went for sheer cocktail dresses. Doja wore an asymmetrical pink corset with a matching skirt accented by yellow lace.

These trends have precedent in the ‘90s or early ‘00s, but no inspiration seems quite as omnipresent at the moment as vintage Jean Paul Gaultier—particularly his curve-hugging garments made in printed sheer fabric. So it was no surprise when singer Bebe Rexha showed up in one of Gaultier’s famed op-art dresses from his 1996 “Cyberbaba” collection. If it looks familiar, it’s because not only has Kim Kardashian worn the dress before, but the house also recently reinterpreted the print for its return to ready-to-wear. Singer Ava Max and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone have also worn iterations recently.