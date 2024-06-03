While Dove Cameron is known for playing a Disney villain scion, on Sunday night, she looked every part the princess while attending the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s third annual Cam For A Cause 3rd Gala in Los Angeles.

For the event, the actress opted for a ballgown from Prabal Gurung’s spring/summer 2025 atelier collection, originally presented at the Symphony Fashion Show in Nashville back in April. Constructed out of a gray, polka-dotted organza, the dress featured a strapless, ruched bodice and a voluminous skirt with an asymmetric bubble hem. Finished off with a ribbon at the waist, the dress was truly made for Disney royalty.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

It’s fitting then, that Cameron was joined by her fellow Descendants costars at the event, including Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson, who looked equally as regal in a sleeveless, feather-adorned shift dress. The trio, along with other cast members from the Disney movie, were there to support fellow Descendants star Cameron Boyce, who passed away in 2019 when he was only 20 years old. The Cameron Boyce Foundation is a nonprofit started in Boyce’s honor working to provide artistic creative outlets to children.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Also in attendance was Damiano David, Dove’s boyfriend and frontman of the Italian rock band Måneskin. David and Cameron have been dating since at least September 2023. They made their red carpet debut at the Pre-Grammy Gala back in February, and also walked the red carpet together at the Met last month in matching Diesel looks. On Sunday, David supported his girlfriend at this important event, wearing a burnt orange leather bomber jacket, wide-leg pants, and a blue tie. Not exactly a classic Prince Charming look to go with Cameron’s princess gown, but the pair gave modern fairytale vibes nonetheless.