Over the past few years, Dua Lipa has proven her deep appreciation for the style of the early aughts. The popstar is often seen in vintage looks from the decades, and even her newer pieces seem heavily influenced by the aesthetic. But now, Lipa is traveling back in time through her clothes, leaving the Y2K era behind as she explores the ‘80s and even the ‘70s. The singer just wore two statement tops influenced by the two decades, a possible sign that the revival of noughties fashion is finally starting to dissipate.

On Tuesday, Lipa shared a set of photos with her little brother, Gjin Lipa. In the pictures, Lipa is wearing a lowcut, silk halter top, with a Pucci-esque print, though in reality the top is courtesy of affordable Gen Z favorite House of Sunny. The silhouette of the top, as well as the print gives it a ‘70s air, bolstered by Lipa’s choice of sunglasses that she could have easily pulled from the House of Gucci wardrobe department. When it came to the rest of her styling, though, Lipa took a more modern approach, adding a peridot and garnet choker from the New York-based jeweler Shana Cave and a silver bag.

A day later, and Lipa skipped ahead ten years with her next look. Ahead of her show in Toronto, Lipa snapped some pics in a hot pink, Vivienne Westwood corset. The tight bodice mixed with the ruffles on the chest and the color of the garment turned it into a very ‘80s piece. Again, though, Lipa styled the top modernly, wearing it with Vivienne Westwood jeans. She kept her accessories fairly simple this time, ditching a necklace and instead wearing large hoop earrings and a set of rings.

If the style time travel continues, may we suggest a trip to the ‘60s next? Lipa would absolutely pull off a Twiggy-esque mini dress. Or maybe she can head all the way back to the ‘20s and try a flapper dress. That would definitely make for a fun stage look.

