Forget Bag Charms, Dua Lipa Brings Back Belt Charms

Dua Lipa was one of the first A-Listers to jump on the Labubu trend, but she’s already on to something else, like a true fashion innovator. She’s extended her fashion charms to her pants.

Dua, carousing in Monaco this weekend for the F1 Grand Prix, championed the belt charm trend. The singer slipped into a pair of low-slung black denim trousers from Coperni, accessorizing them with odd bits and baubles along the waistline. A silver Mickey Mouse-shaped keychain, a gold and emerald brooch, her F1 VIP lanyard, and what looked to be a striped blouse—no item was too precious to be hung from Dua’s jeans. She finished off her look with a yellow cheetah print top, a black hoodie, and the celebrity-favorite Puma Speedcats.

The singer wore a similar menagerie around her waist while in Paris earlier this week, including her silver Mickey. Labubu may be the rodent-esque character having a moment right now, but Dua knows that Mickey Mouse is our true cute rodent king.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although Dua has shown herself to be a fan of the currently popular bag charm trend in the past, especially during her many travel days, her repertoire of statement belts is bar none.

Not only has she adopted belt charms, but she’s also endorsed stacked belts and “useless” belts, too. The latter trend involves styling an outfit with a belt that doesn’t have an actual purpose other than aesthetics—take Dua’s outing in Australia earlier this year, where she wore a black belt with a big gold buckle on top of a green lace skirt, for example.

And while bag charms certainly have the upper hand in terms of popularity these days, belt charms are having a moment as well. Soon enough, we’ll be charming out our entire outfits.