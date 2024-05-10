Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Do Loud Luxury GF, Quiet Luxury BF

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s couples style just revved up in London. Yesterday, the buzzed-about item was spotted out on the town with two very different takes on his-and-hers fashion.

Dua, who just jetted back to the U.K. after Monday’s Met Gala, swapped her lingerie Marc Jacobs look for a logo-heavy twist on F1 fashion. The pop star proved to be the statement dresser of the two, hitting the city in a multicolor motorcycle jacket from GCDS that she paired with monogram Gucci pants. Her black jacket featured an oversize fit and the Italian brand’s logo while her bottoms were designed with the Gucci print on the front and a solid denim fabric at the back. Dua finished off her logomania moment with sparkly sandal heels from Loewe, a simple updo, and statement hoop earrings. While Dua veered more towards “loud” luxury, Turner took a quieter approach to his look in all black. The actor wore a tailored black coat, relaxed dress pants, and platform puddle boots.

The pair, whose relationship became publicized earlier this year, have kept their joint appearances to a minimum. Still, their latest looks are quite a departure from when they were last spotted hand in hand back in March.

Dua and Callum showcased their matching style as they traveled from Paris to London via train. The couple’s looks were heavy on buttery leather, with Dua wearing a floor-sweeping trench while Callum sported a shorter, boxier version. Both opted for loose-fitting pants and knit tops for their travel day, before the pop singer finished off her look with a bang. She sported her go-to Hermès Birkin bag that she’s decorated with a variety of bling and keychains.

On Thursday, the pair managed to strike a different chord with their late-night fashion. While Callum is almost always outfitted in some sort of low-key wear, Dua’s recent off-duty wardrobe has been all about luxe, understated pieces—which makes her embrace of such logo-heavy fashion all the more interesting. Is this the arrival of Dua and Callum’s “Loud Luxury” girlfriend, “Quiet Luxury” boyfriend era?