On their own, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are some pretty stylish individuals. So, it’s only natural that the rumored fiancés would drip in head-to-toe designer when out together. Take their latest date night at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, for example, which featured picks from a who’s who of luxury fashion.

Like every fashion girl this winter, Dua based her outfit around a major statement coat. She slipped on a Bottega Veneta number from Matthieu Blazy’s time at the Italian brand that featured a gigantic shearling collar. She paired her burgundy Penny Lane coat with black dress pants, snakeskin boots from the cult New York label Khaite, and a quilted Chanel cargo bag. (The singer is a newly-minted ambassador for the French brand, after all). Her alleged engagement ring tied everything together.

Callum, for his part, opted to do date night in navy blue and black. He wore a Louis Vuitton bomber jacket on top of a simple sweater and trousers. The actor’s Comme des Garcons Homme Plus Nike Air Max TL2.5 sneakers proved that he knows his way around a hypebeast piece.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Dua and Callum’s London outing comes after they spent lots of PDA-filled time together during Paris Fashion Week late last month. The duo attended a Tiffany event at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée (in matching black-tie looks, no less) after they were caught dancing and kissing outside the Eiffel Tower. It’s there that fans believe Turner popped the big question, but neither party have confirmed or denied the news. They first sparked engagement rumors on New Year’s Eve when Dua flashed a diamond signet ring on that finger.

It appears as though Dua and Callum aren’t paying too much attention to the chatter around their supposed nuptials. As they say: always keep ‘em guessing.