Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are all loved up in Paris. So much so that the couple of one year are now matching their entire outfits from head-to-toe. Of course, coordinating fashion is certainly significant in the world of celebrity couples.

Dua and Turner joined a very star-studded crowd—Taylor Russell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to name a few—at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée last night to celebrate the latest launch in Pharrell Williams’s Tiffany Titan collection. Dua, who had just attended the Chanel couture show earlier in the day, slipped on a fitted velvet gown that featured a pointed neckline. Turner followed Dua’s lead by wearing a double-breasted suit, dress shirt, and boots. Dua’s layers of Tiffany & Co. jewelry added substantial bling to her outfit, sure, but it’s evident that most are interested in another piece of jewelry the singer wore on her ring finger—or that finger, as some would say.

BFA/Pierrick Rocher

Dua sported a signet-style gold ring with a dazzling diamond at the center. There’s been talk that the singer and actor are headed for the aisle for some time now—Dua first sparked engagement rumors on New Year’s Eve—but chatter picked up even more this week during their Paris vacation.

They were seen dancing and embracing at the Eiffel Tower which is where fans speculate that Turner popped the question. Dua snapping a few selfies while flashing her ring certainly didn’t help quell those theories. It should be noted that despite their bouts of PDA neither Dua or Turner have directly confirmed rumors of their engagement.

The following afternoon, the couple was spotted at the Parisian-favorite restaurant Chez Janou (looking rather cozy in a teensy corner booth) following the Chanel show. Perhaps they shared one of the establishment’s famous mousse deserts to celebrate the happy news.