Dua Lipa Is Providing All the Bikini Inspiration You Will Ever Need

Honestly, it kind of feels like spring came out of absolutely no where, and suddenly it’s time to hide your winter coats in the back of your closet in order to make room for your more lightweight items. Don’t worry, though, because if you feel wholly unprepared for the upcoming season of bikinis, coverups, and Summer dresses, Dua Lipa is here to help. The singer just shared a photo dump from her recent trip to Jamaica and it has all the warm weather dressing inspiration you need.

Lipa’s Instagram features no less than five different vacation looks, but up first is a white crochet dress that she wore over a white bathing suit for some moody pics on the beach. The monochrome beach ensemble is extremely chic, but Lipa soon added some color to her wardrobe in the form of a neon floral bikini from Feline Swim.

In the third slide, the singer combined orange fishnet pants from Andreādamo spring/summer 2023 with a red and orange ombré blouse from the brand that tied across her torso. The pairing created a gorgeous sunset-inspired palette, aided by the golden Moya body chain Lipa wore around her waist.

Instagram/@dualipa

“All calm and stress freeee,” Lipa wrote in the caption of her post, revealing that she spent a few weeks at Goldeneye, the island on Jamaica’s Oracabessa Bay where Ian Flemming penned all 14 James Bond novels. Along with photos of her various looks from her trip, Lipa shared some of the food she indulged in, as well as a shot from a night out at a local bar in a black buckled bralette top. And after looking through these photos, if you’re not ready for warm weather, we don’t know what to tell you.